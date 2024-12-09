Eupheus bags fresh funding; Greenie, SaveSage Club snag angel money

Education technology startup Eupheus has secured additional funding more than three years after closing its Series C round, while EV charging startup Greenie and fintech firm SaveSage raised fundings from angel investors.

Eupheus Learning, a business-to-business (B2B) edtech startup, has raised $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in additional funding from impact investor Lightrock India.

The latest investment follows the New Delhi-based startup's Series C round in 2021 when it raised $10 million from the private equity firm.

The fresh funding will be used to drive both product portfolio as well as the geographical and segment reach, Eupheus said in a statement.

Eupheus was founded in 2017 by Sarvesh Shrivastava, Amit Kapoor, and Ved Prakash Khatri.

EV charging technology firm Greenie Energy has raised $600,000 in seed funding from a group of investors led by Sun-N-Sand Hotels Managing Director Rajesh Advani.

Joining Advani in the round included participation from AIC Pinnacle Entrepreneurship Forum, Primary Advisors co-founder Ashwin Ramesh and Rajaram Ajgaonkar, a chartered accountant.

The Thane-based startup intends to use the funds deploy over 5,000 EV charging points by the end of 2025 and drive the development of new, scalable products for Indian EV market, it said in a statement.

AI-led fintech platform SaveSage Club has raised Rs 2.5 crore in angel investment, with participation from notable venture capital firms.

The company raised angel investments from Bhavesh Gupta, a Paytm executive, Shriram Nene, Ritesh Malik, Ramneek Sehgal - highway developer Ceigall executives, Mayank Gupta, CFO at early-stage VC Z47, Rahul Mathur, associate vice president at DeVC among others.

Institutional investors iSEED, Alluvium Fund, and LetsVenture Fund also participated in the round, the company said.

SaveSage was founded in April by Ashish Lath. It provides a platform for seamless, centralized solution to track, manage, and optimize over 500 credit cards and 74 loyalty programmes.

