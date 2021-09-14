Eupheus Learning raises $10 mn Series C funding from Lightrock India

Eupheus Learning, a business-to-business (B2B) edtech startup, said it has raised $10 million (Rs 73.7 crore) in a Series C funding from private equity firm Lightrock India.

The Delhi-based firm plans to use the funds to scale faster, expand geographical reach, pursue acquisitions and expand its product portfolio.

Eupheus Learning is a school-focused distribution platform having a curriculum-focused approach.

With the introduction of National Education Policy 2020, the startup says there has been improved adoption and demand from schools for new-age solutions.

With its catalogue of curricular and supplemental offerings, Eupheus Learning works with more than 5,500 schools in India and the Middle East.

“With the evolution of online teaching and the impact of Covid-19 on the education sector, we at Eupheus Learning are assisting schools to adopt a hybrid form of teaching and learning experience by providing 21st century learning solutions to students,” said Sarvesh Shrivastava, co-founder and managing director of Eupheus Learning.

“We also intend to go beyond the current focus on premium schools into the affordable segment. We are exploring acquisitions in the content and technology space. We are also stepping up home learning solutions which will be promoted through schools,” Shrivastava added.

The startup was founded by Shrivastava, Ved Prakash Khatri and Amit Kapoor in June 2017.

Sixth Sense Ventures was the first institutional investor which funded the startup through its second fund Sixth Sense India Opportunities II. It has a significant minority stake in the company. The startup has also received funding from Yuj Kutumb, backed by the family office of Sid Yog who is founding partner of The Xander Group Inc.

Earlier this year, Eupheus Learning raised $4.1 million in Series B funding led by Kuwait-based United Education Company and Al Rayan Holding Company for domestic and international expansion.