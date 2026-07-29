Fixxly, Revspot, Hegdinvst raise early-stage funding

(From left) Revspot co-founders Varun Garg, Darshan Subash, and Chirag Wadhera

Quick commerce startup Fixxly, lead generation platform Revspot, and alternative investment manager Hegdinvst have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds.

Fixxly, a quick commerce platform for building materials, has raised $5.5 million (Rs 52.6 crore) in a seed funding round from Accel, Fireside Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

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The startup plans to use the funds to strengthen its technology platform and scale operations ahead of its commercial launch on September 1. The platform will go live in Bengaluru, followed by other cities.

Founded this year by Shezan Bhojani and Sachith Varma, Fixxly is building a procurement platform that enables contractors, traders, interior designers and homeowners to order building materials on demand and receive deliveries in as little as 30 minutes.

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Revspot, a platform that automates pipeline generation for businesses selling premium products, has raised $4.8 million in a Series A funding round co-led by Inflexor Ventures and Info Edge Ventures.

The round also saw participation from Pentathlon Ventures and Silicon Road Ventures as "significant" investors, while existing backer Titan Capital also participated.

The company plans to use the funds to deepen its product and engineering capabilities in India, strengthen its buyer intelligence and AI-powered lead qualification infrastructure, expand into new premium business-to-consumer (B2C) segments, and build its presence in select international markets.

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Founded in 2024 by Darshan Subash, Chirag Wadhera and Varun Garg, Revspot automates the two core functions required to generate qualified sales pipeline: lead generation and lead qualification. Its platform combines consumer intelligence, acquisition workflows, campaign analytics, lead enrichment, voice AI, WhatsApp-led engagement, lead qualification and sales handoff.

Chennai-based alternative investment manager Hegdinvst has raised $1.3 million (Rs 11.5 crore) in a Series A funding round from a group of domestic and international high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

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The company did not disclose the identities of the investors. It exceeded its initial fundraising target of $1.1 million.

The fresh capital will be deployed towards the sponsor’s and manager’s commitment to Hegdinvst's proposed multi-asset hedge fund, a SEBI Category-III alternative investment fund (AIF). The company will allocate Rs 10 crore towards the mandatory sponsor commitment, alongside the fund manager's commitment.

Founded by managing partner Aditya Bhandari, Hegdinvst manages Hegd Growth Equity Fund I, a SEBI-registered Category-II AIF that invests across private equity, PIPE transactions, and listed micro- and small-cap companies in India.

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