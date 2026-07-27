Omega Seiki Mobility, 90+ My Tuition App secure funding

Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and tuition platform 90+ My Tuition App have secured capital in separate funding rounds, the companies said Monday.

The company said it will use the funds to expand its manufacturing capacity, strengthen research and development, enhance its nationwide dealer and service network, and accelerate the rollout of electric mobility solutions.

Founded in 2018 by Uday Narang, Omega Seiki Mobility has production facilities in Faridabad and Pune. It continues to expand its footprint across cargo three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, premium electric two-wheelers, and electric light commercial vehicles.

90+ My Tuition App

Bengaluru-based K-12 education company 90+ My Tuition App has secured an undisclosed amount from Equity Intelligence, led by renowned investor Porinju Veliyath.

The company, led by CEO Smijay Gokuldaas, intends to use the capital for national expansion and to develop its next-generation AI Teacher Programme.