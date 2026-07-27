Omega Seiki Mobility, 90+ My Tuition App secure funding

Electric vehicle maker Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) and tuition platform 90+ My Tuition App have secured capital in separate funding rounds, the companies said Monday.
Electric commercial vehicle maker OSM has raised Rs 50 crore ($5.2 million) in a funding round co-led by Securocorp Securities, Sangeeta Pareekh, Saket Aggarwal Family Office, and Vanshika Sharma.
The company said it will use the funds to expand its manufacturing capacity, strengthen research and development, enhance its nationwide dealer and service network, and accelerate the rollout of electric mobility solutions.
Founded in 2018 by Uday Narang, Omega Seiki Mobility has production facilities in Faridabad and Pune. It continues to expand its footprint across cargo three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, premium electric two-wheelers, and electric light commercial vehicles.
90+ My Tuition App
Bengaluru-based K-12 education company 90+ My Tuition App has secured an undisclosed amount from Equity Intelligence, led by renowned investor Porinju Veliyath.
The company, led by CEO Smijay Gokuldaas, intends to use the capital for national expansion and to develop its next-generation AI Teacher Programme.
Founded in 2018 by Vingish Vijay, 90+ My Tuition App provides live academic support to students across Kerala and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. The company currently offers tuition for students of both CBSE and Kerala State Syllabus, and has supported the learning journey of more than five lakh students.