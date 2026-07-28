Brookfield sees 6.5 GW of AI data-centre capacity coming online in India
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Brookfield sees 6.5 GW of AI data-centre capacity coming online in India

By Reuters

  • 28 Jul 2026
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Brookfield sees 6.5 GW of AI data-centre capacity coming online in India
Arpit Agrawal, managing partner and head of infrastructure, India and Middle East, Brookfield

Brookfield Asset Management expects about 6.5 gigawatts of data-centre capacity for artificial intelligence to come online in India over the next five years, a senior executive said on Tuesday.

Brookfield, a New York-based global alternative asset manager, expects AI inferencing demand in India to grow, Arpit Agrawal, managing partner and head of India and the Middle East for Brookfield's infrastructure group, said.

AI inference is when trained AI models generate answers, content or predictions. The 6.5 gigawatt estimate refers to India's wider data centre market, not Brookfield's own planned capacity.

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India currently has about 1.5 gigawatts of installed data centre capacity, almost all for uses other than AI, Agrawal said. Brookfield expects non-AI capacity to rise to about 3 gigawatts, in addition to new AI-related demand, he added.

Brookfield's Digital Connexion venture has about 160 megawatts of data-centre capacity in India, of which 60 megawatts is operational and fully leased, Agrawal said. It is building the remaining capacity, he added.

The venture is a partnership between Brookfield, U.S.-listed Digital Realty and Reliance Industries.

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Meanwhile, Brookfield's India energy platforms expect to add about 4 gigawatts to 4.5 gigawatts of renewable capacity this year, Nawal Saini, managing partner in Brookfield's Energy Group, said.

Brookfield manages more than $32 billion of assets across its strategies in India. It said in May 2025 it aimed to more than triple that figure to more than $100 billion within five years.

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Brookfield Asset ManagementBrookfielddata centreartificial intelligenceDigital RealtyReliance Industries

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