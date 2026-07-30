Arboreal Bioinnovations, Aham Housing Finance, others raise funding

Foodtech company Arboreal Bioinnovations, home loan provider Aham Housing Finance, bioenergy startup Farm Watt Innovations, dairy brand Sid’s Farm, and fitness chain Vault have secured funding in separate early-stage rounds.

Arboreal Bioinnovations raised Rs 230 crore ($24 million) in a Series A funding round co-led by EAAA Alternatives and Omnivore, with participation from Rainmatter.

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The company, which specializes in food and nutraceutical ingredients particularly for India, will use the capital to expand its manufacturing capacity and accelerate research into next-generation functional ingredients.

Its technology platform spans ingredient engineering and formulation science, and it has already commercialized proprietary products, including natural zero-calorie sweeteners and cocoa-based ingredients, to assist brands in the food and beverage sectors.

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Home loan provider Aham Housing Finance has raised Rs 100 crore in a follow-on round led by The Sanmar Group. Existing investor Negen Capital remains involved in the venture.

The funding will be used to increase lending capacity and expand Aham's presence in underserved markets. Founder Venkatesh Kannappan said the firm’s strategy centers on underwriting for customers with informal income profiles while maintaining risk-management standards.

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IAN Alpha Fund and Rainmatter co-led a Rs 32.5 crore funding round in Farm Watt Innovations. The company, founded in 2023 by Kumar Neelendu, focuses on the bioenergy sector by connecting agricultural residue availability with industrial demand.

The capital will fund the building of aggregation hubs, strengthen supply chains, and will be invested in machinery. Farm Watt plans to expand its portfolio by developing its own compressed biogas (CBG), bio-pellet, and biochar plants to create an integrated bioeconomy platform.

Sid’s Farm

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Dairy brand Sid’s Farm has secured over Rs 81 crore in pre-Series B funding from investors including Omnivore, Dodla Dairy, and Next Bharat Ventures.

Founded in 2016 by Kishore Indukuri, the company currently serves 50,000 families.

The capital is earmarked for supply chain improvement, manufacturing expansion, and expansion into new geographic markets.

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The company conducts over 10,000 tests daily to ensure its milk is free from antibiotics and hormones. It also provides veterinary support and education to its network of over 5,000 dairy farmers.

Vault

Cricketer Virat Kohli and his brother Vikas Kohli have collectively picked up a 28% equity stake in fitness chain Vault. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vault plans to reach 50 operational clubs by the end of 2026. It is currently present in tier I and II cities like Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. The next growth phase will target tier III cities to address the demand for organized fitness infrastructure.

Founded in 2023 by Mukesh Gogia, the brand operates a franchise-led model that serves 30,000 members. The investment follows a period of national expansion for the premium fitness brand.

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