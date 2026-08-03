EAAA Alts backs semiconductor firm with $31-mn investment

EAAA India Alternatives Ltd, the alternative asset management arm of the Edelweiss Group, has invested $31 million (around Rs 300 crore) in semiconductor firm Cyient Semiconductors, expanding its private credit portfolio.

The investment was made through Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund IV, the fourth fund under the firm’s flagship performing credit strategy.

In June, VCCircle had reported that EAAA India Alternatives had begun raising its fourth special situations fund under its private credit unit.

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Cyient Semiconductors is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cyient, a multinational engineering, research and development services company. It provides semiconductor design services across analog, mixed-signal and mixed domains across industries like communications and 5G, healthcare, and medical devices.

The capital will support its research and development efforts, help scale its proprietary capabilities, build in-house semiconductor validation and testing infrastructure in India, strengthen product development and qualification capabilities, and enable it to become a globally relevant power semiconductor company.

Meanwhile, since launching its first fund in 2010, Edelweiss Special Opportunities Fund strategy has built a 15-year track record across vintages, providing flexible financing solutions to high-quality businesses for acquisitions, growth capital, stake consolidation, refinancing, and other bespoke financing needs.

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The platform has raised and deployed around Rs 10,700 crore and realised around Rs 13,000 crore to date.

EAAA operates two verticals: private credit and real assets. The private credit unit largely invests in debt or convertible instruments, and has made 181 investments, fully exiting 110 of them so far.

The real assets vertical, which invests in a mix of equity, quasi equity and debt, has made 36 investments and completed three full exits.

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