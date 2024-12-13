Elevation Capital ropes in Capillary cofounder Mehra to lead AI investment

Krishna Mehra, partner, Elevation Capital

Multi-stage venture capital firm Elevation Capital has appointed Krishna Mehra as a partner to lead SaaS (Software-as-a-service) and AI (artificial intelligence) investments for the fund.

Elevation has invested in nearly 30 companies in the AI space in the last four years. Mehra, who will be based out of Silicon Valley, will further strengthen Elevation’s leadership in the SaaS and AI sectors, the company said.

Mehra will also play an important role in improving Elevation’s commitment to the India-US corridor. Elevation believes that this addition is particularly crucial as Indian SaaS and AI founders increasingly look to serve global markets.

Advertisement

“We are extremely bullish on Indian founders building category-defining AI companies for the world, and with Mehra leading our presence in Silicon Valley, we are better positioned than ever to help founders realise this opportunity,” said co-managing partner, Elevation Capital.

In his latest stint at Meta, Krishna led engineering for messaging ads. He was leading over $10 billion in revenue with AI-driven products and deploying machine-learning models, including early adoption of Meta’s Llama.

Prior to Meta, he architected enterprise-grade, exabyte-scale cloud systems at Cohesity. Mehra co-founded Capillary Technologies in 2008 to help establish India’s early SaaS landscape and scaling the company to serve 300 million consumers globally.

Advertisement

He later co-founded Taro, a marketplace and subscription commerce startup, which was acquired by EAT Club after reaching over a million meals delivered. He has also been actively investing in early-stage startups as an angel. To date, he has invested more than 40 companies, including Innovaccer and MoEngage.

"India's SaaS ecosystem has matured, producing global success stories across categories. Indian talent now leads the AI revolution, building transformative products worldwide,” said Mehra, Partner, Elevation Capital.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments