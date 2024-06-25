Delta Exchange India: Fastest Growing Crypto F&O Exchange

According to the Chainalysis 2023 Global Crypto Adoption Index, India ranks highest among 154 nations in grassroots crypto adoption. This clearly shows cryptocurrency is gaining huge traction in India, and Delta Exchange is at the forefront of this adoption. As the first and fastest-growing platform for crypto F&O exchange in the country, Delta Exchange’s increasing popularity is evident from its trading volumes:

May 20, 2024: $323,522,316 (323 Million)

This blog takes a closer look at what makes Delta Exchange a top choice in the market. But first, here is the basic understanding of crypto options and futures.

Understanding Crypto Options and Futures

First, the basics:

Crypto Options: Options trading gives the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell cryptocurrencies at a predetermined price before a specified expiry date. This flexibility makes it an excellent tool for hedging risks and speculating on price movements.

Crypto Futures: A futures contract allows traders to buy or sell cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum at a predetermined price on a future date. This enables them to speculate on price movements, benefiting from both rising and falling markets.

Benefits of Crypto F&O Exchange

Traders can benefit in several ways from using a crypto F&O exchange:

They can trade larger positions with less capital, amplifying potential profits and risks.

They can hedge against falling prices without liquidating holdings through options trading.

They have the opportunity to profit from declining crypto prices, a feature not available in spot trading.

They can broaden their exposure beyond spot holdings with futures and options.

They can exploit price discrepancies between spot and derivatives markets for potential gains.

Delta Exchange India: FIU-Registered Crypto F&O Exchange Platform

Delta Exchange India is a FIU-registered platform for crypto F&O exchange specifically designed for Indian traders. It offers INR-settled futures and options on major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), etc. The platform allows individuals to deposit and withdraw in INR, making it incredibly convenient for local traders.

Key Features of Delta Exchange India

Delta Exchange India offers a range of features tailored to the needs of Indian traders:

INR-Settled Futures and Options: Users can trade futures and options on BTC and ETH with the convenience of settlement in INR.

INR Deposits and Withdrawals: The platform allows seamless deposits and withdrawals in INR, simplifying the crypto F&O exchange process.

Exclusive Platform: Tailored specifically for Indian traders, the platform offers a straightforward and easy-to-use user interface.

Small Lot Sizes: Bitcoin contracts start at INR 1,000, and Ethereum contracts at INR 800, making trading accessible for beginners.

24/7 Trading: Users can trade crypto derivatives round the clock, every day of the year.

Flexible Expiries: Traders can choose from daily, weekly, and monthly expiries for greater trading flexibility.

Efficient Margining: The platform allows users to trade more with less capital through advanced margining schemes.

How to Get Started on Delta Exchange India

Getting started on Delta Exchange India is a pretty simple process. Here are the steps to be followed:

Visit the Website: Users should go to the Delta India website. Sign Up: Click on "Sign Up" and enter an email and password, or sign up using Google. Verify Email: The next step is to check the email to find the verification code sent and enter it in the given field. Account Verification: Verify the account using an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or selfie verification. Depositing and Withdrawing Funds on Delta Exchange India

Depositing and withdrawing funds on Delta Exchange India is a seamless and hassle-free process. Here’s how it works:

Depositing Funds:

Users should go to the ‘Add Funds’ section on the Delta Exchange India platform.

Enter the necessary bank account details.

Wait for the bank account to be whitelisted by the Delta Exchange team.

Transfer funds to the Delta Exchange India account once the account is whitelisted.

Withdrawing Funds:

Users should log in to their Delta Exchange India accounts.

Navigate to the ‘Withdrawal’ section.

Enter the amount that needs to be withdrawn.

Provide the necessary bank account details.

Confirm the withdrawal transaction to complete the process.

The Bottomline

Delta Exchange India is transforming the crypto F&O market with a secure, user-friendly platform designed for Indian traders. Whether new or experienced, traders should find the tools and support they need to succeed. Visit the website or download the app from the Google Play Store.

