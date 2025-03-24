Delhivery appoints PepperTap co-founder to head rapid commerce, D2C brands

Milind Sharma, head of rapid commerce and direct-to-consumer brand segments, Delhivery

Delhivery, the Softbank-backed logistics company, announced on Monday that it has appointed Milind Sharma, the co-founder of e-grocery startup PepperTap, as the head of its rapid commerce and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand segments.

Sharma will be responsible for developing Delhivery's rapid commerce services and overseeing the entire product portfolio for its D2C segment. He will also manage the scaling of Delhivery’s same-day and next-day offerings.

Sharma has a long-standing association with Delhivery, having joined the company as a founding member in 2012. He worked there for over a year, handling business development and strategy roles. According to his LinkedIn profile, he played a key role in helping the startup secure e-commerce clients like Flipkart, Snapdeal, and ShopClues.

Advertisement

"This is where I started my startup journey, and I’m eager to contribute to the next phase of growth by building the rapid commerce service and serving the D2C brand segment, and building on Delhivery’s strong foundation alongside the team," Sharma said in a statement.

With over a decade of experience in e-commerce and quick commerce, Sharma has co-founded and worked with several companies in the space. Before returning to Delhivery, he co-founded Flyo, a quick-commerce platform that later pivoted and rebranded to Mabel, a jewelry shopping platform.

In 2013, Sharma co-founded Nuvo Logistics, an e-commerce logistics company that was acquired by Shadowfax in 2017. Following the acquisition by the TPG-backed delivery and logistics startup, Sharma joined Shadowfax as its vice president, focusing on growth, new initiatives, and strategy.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in 2014, Sharma, along with Navneet Singh, co-founded PepperTap, an online grocery delivery business, based in Gurugram. However, the company shut down in 2016 due to profitability challenges and high operational costs.

Talking about Sharma joining Delhivery, its CEO Sahil Barua said, "Having been part of our early journey, he understands our DNA and what it takes to build and scale in this space. His entrepreneurial mindset and deep experience in consumer businesses will be invaluable as we expand our rapid commerce and D2C brands segment."

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments