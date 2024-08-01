Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas onboards two more partners in hiring spree

Jay Parikh, partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) has hired Alok Sonker and Jay Parikh as part of its corporate practice. Both joined the full-service law firm as partners. They will operate out of the Mumbai and Gujarat offices.

On Tuesday, it roped in Manan Lahoty along with his team, VCCircle reported. This was one of the biggest hirings by a law firm in India. Moreover, in July, the firm welcomed back Pranav Sharma as an equity partner for its finance practice

In his most recent role, Sonker was a partner in K Law’s Mumbai Office, where he was part of the M&A and private equity practice group. He has advised numerous clients on transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, strategic alliances and private equity investments (including those in listed companies).

Prior to this, he served at L&L Partners (Luthra and Luthra), Link Legal India Law Services, and Khaitan & Co. He graduated from Lucknow University in 2006 and completed his LL.M. in 2008 from the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

Sonker said in a statement, “I relate closely with CAM’s client-centric focus. I’m also looking forward to collaboration with the lawyers and experts that this platform has to offer.”

He has over 15 years of experience in general corporate advisory and transactional matters, primarily including Private Equity (fund set-up and transactions) and M&A transactions. Parikh, on the other hand, has over 18 years of substantial experience in M&A, joint ventures, private equity, banking & finance, restructurings & insolvency, capital markets, and general corporate advisory.

Meanhile, Parikh, a 2006 graduate from NUJS, Kolkata, began his professional journey with the erstwhile Amarchand Mangaldas. In his most recent role, Parikh worked as a partner for Luthra and Luthra Law Offices for six years. Before this, he was associated with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas.

Upon joining, Parikh said, “As CAM continues to expand its horizons, I look forward to contributing my nearly two decades of experience in that direction with an aim to achieve outstanding results for our clients. My team and I will continue to uphold the firm’s tradition of excellence and innovation.”

