Curelo Launches India’s First 10-Minute Doorstep Blood Sample Collection Service – CURELO FLASH

Setting a new benchmark for convenience in healthcare diagnostics, Curelo, India's fast-emerging healthcare marketplace platform, unveils CURELO FLASH, a groundbreaking 10-minute doorstep blood sample collection service. Following a successful pilot in the region of Gurugram, CURELO FLASH has now gone live throughout the city and plans to expand to other major cities in India.

Founded in 2022 by Dr. Arpit Jayswal, Curelo is rapidly emerging as a trusted healthcare platform. In 2024, Curelo achieved over 25X revenue growth and is targeting a 300% increase in users by 2025. The company raised $1.5 M in its latest funding round, which saw participation from Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, IIMA Ventures, US-based family offices, and Zee5 cofounder Tarun Katial. In a short time, Curelo has onboarded over 1500 labs offering 5000+ tests, handled more than 3.5 Lakh orders with over 2 Lakh + patients in 12 cities across India.

Advertisement

Speaking about the launch, Dr. Arpit Jayswal, Founder & CEO of Curelo, said: "In an era defined by the rapid rise of on-demand services, the time for healthcare to catch up has come. With CURELO FLASH, we are introducing a groundbreaking service, a first of its kind in the country that collects blood samples from your doorstep in just 10 minutes. This innovation addresses the need for speed and convenience in diagnostics, allowing individuals to prioritize their health without disrupting their schedules. We are working hard to create a tech-driven healthcare ecosystem where accessibility, speed, and quality coexist seamlessly."

With the goal of making doorstep diagnostics the new norm, Curelo intends to bring CURELO FLASH to other Indian cities in addition to Gurugram, where it is currently available. Curelo has continuously sought to make healthcare more accessible to millions of people. Curelo forayed into the healthcare ecosystem by enabling consumers with unrivalled flexibility & convenience to fulfill their diagnostic needs from any service provider of their choice. Curelo is working on developing an innovative healthcare delivery system focussing on at-home healthcare services tailored to the unique needs of these segments, reaffirming its commitment towards inclusive & personalized healthcare.

Founded by a Surgeon turned Entrepreneur Dr. Arpit Jayswal, Curelo is addressing the needs of today’s fast-paced lifestyles by ensuring accessible healthcare ultra-quick and reliable. To ensure precise and prompt testing, the service makes use of Curelo's broad alliances with 1500+ top service providers with the aim to list 25,000+ healthcare service providers by 2027. Reliable doorstep service is offered by certified & competent phlebotomists who receive industry-best training in sample collection and patient care practices.

Advertisement

Content is produced/ created by the Crafting Bharat Team not by VCCircle.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments