Cricstudio Inc: Driving Differentiation in Cricket Retail with Trust, Technology, and Accessibility

In a fragmented, highly unorganized cricket retail market, Cricstudio Inc. has emerged as India’s fastest-growing cricket brand, bridging the trust gap between customers and businesses. With 13 stores worldwide, Cricstudio has redefined the cricket shopping experience, gaining the loyalty of both amateur and professional cricketers alike. The brand's commitment to quality, transparency and customer centricity is steadily transforming it into a trusted leader in the global cricket retail space.

Recognizing the importance of an omnichannel strategy, Cricstudio is expanding its digital and physical footprint to improve accessibility and convenience for customers. As part of this approach, the company launched a comprehensive e-commerce platform, allowing cricket enthusiasts to access a wide range of products from the comfort of their homes. "Technology and automation are the key to achieve scale, by implementing ERP and strengthening our digital channels we are moving in the right direction” says Ritesh, Cricstudio's co-founder. The website, currently accounts for 7% of Cricstudio's revenue, the company aims to increase this contribution to over 45% in the next 2 years, Himanshu Sisodia Founder added.

Further solidifying its commitment to the sport, Cricstudio has invested in its own manufacturing facility in Meerut, a city known for its sports manufacturing heritage. This unit has enabled the company to launch a diverse product line that includes batting leg guards, gloves, kit bags, cricket balls, and backpacks, ensuring consistent quality and product innovation. Cricstudio plans to scale production over the next year, catering to rising demand and fulfilling its mission of making high-quality cricket equipment accessible to players around the world.

*Innovations Venture Studio, a key investor in Cricstudio, supports its ambitious expansion and innovation strategies. Manish Khurana, Founder of Innovations Venture Studio, said, "With a strong foundation in technology, manufacturing, and retail, Cricstudio is poised to be a transformative force in the global cricket industry. Their dedication to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy”.

