Cric Studio Inc. : A rising Global Cricket Retail Chain

A driven and dynamic startup in cricket retail industry, Cricstudio Inc. is growing rapidly making its mark as a provider of premium cricket equipment, ranging from bats, helmets, apparels, shoes and a vast array of cricket equipment, helping cricket enthusiasts transform their game on the cricket field.

The company was founded in 2021 by Himanshu Sisodia, a former cricket professional, with a vision to empower aspiring cricketers and a commitment to provide tailor-made solutions for everything cricket, under one roof. He was later joined by CA Ankit Agarwal (Ex- KPMG) and Ritesh Jain (Ex Pidilite and Flipkart) as part of the founding team.

Cricstudio Inc. started with a single store in Ahmedabad and in a short span has expanded their physical presence in five countries across 13 cities and has also built a robust online presence. The secret behind their growth is the founders’ focus on customer centricity while addressing the current problems of the industry. Co-founder Ankit Agarwal, said that “Cricketers do not get the right assortment for themselves from the limited options being served to them at nearby sports store or any multi-sport store. At Cricstudio, we believe that every player is different and needs a specific solution. Hence we offer an extensive range to choose from in addition to getting customised solutions for our customers“

Advertisement

Cricket is the second most followed sport across the globe which has seen 72% growth in viewership in past 5 years. Further, cricket equipment and merchandising market is over $2 billion which is growing steadily. Cricstudio aims to capture a sizable portion of this market and being the top of mind brand for buying high quality cricket gears. Cricstudio Inc. has also launched an exclusive in-house brand ‘Sword & Armour’, a line of cricket equipment’s, which is being highly appreciated by cricketer enthusiasts. In the past one year Cricstudio has become a go to destination for professional cricketers. It has served many well-known International players some of whom include Joe Root, Sarfaraz Khan and Rajat Patidar.

Over the next 18-24 months, the company plans to double its network of physical studios, build a comprehensive omnichannel experience and scale the in-house brand SWAR by increasing manufacturing capacity. In the current quarter, the company is launching new stores in Jaipur & Gurugram. With these new additions, the total managed retail space will hit 32000 Sq. Ft.

Cric studio is backed by Innovations Venture studio. Manish Khurana, founder of Innovations Venture studio quoted, “Cricstudio Inc.’s strategic differentiation, compelling online presence and unwavering commitment to providing the best in class quality products is paving their way to becoming a paramount brand for everything cricket. As they continue on their growth journey and expanding their presence in multiple cities is exceptionally promising & We will continue to back Cricstudio in their growth journey.”

Advertisement

To buy best in class cricket equipment visit https://cricstudioinc.com.

Share article on Leave Your Comments