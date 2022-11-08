Creaegis-backed Medikabazaar makes top two hires to drive growth

Sandeep Gandhi and Manish Gahlaut

B2B online medical marketplace Medikabazaar, on Tuesday made 2 senior appointments.

The company has appointed Sandeep Gandhi and Manish Gahlaut as the chief human resources and chief operations officers, respectively.

The appointment comes at a time when Medikabazaar, operated by Boston Ivy Healthcare Solutions Pvt. Ltd, is looking to gain leadership in healthcare supply chain and ink new strategic ties globally, according to a statement.

With an experience close to two-and-half decades, Gandhi joins Medikabazaar to support its people-first culture and human resources strategy. He had earlier worked with healthcare, FMCG, telecom and foreign services companies, which includes PepsiCo, Aircel Maxis, Vodafone and Telenor, among others.

Meanwhile, Gahlaut will be spearheading the company’s supply chain management. He was with firms like Novartis, Abbott, and Bausch & Lomb throughout India and the Asia Pacific region. In his new position, Gahlaut will drive implementation of cutting-edge digital technologies, data analytics, and SCM strategies.

"Medikabazaar has been on a development path in the last few years, having reported over 11x growth in the last three years. We have been building up workforce strength, market presence, and technological capabilities. Sandeep and Manish are well-suited to lead our company not just in India but throughout Asia and beyond,” said Vivek Tiwari, Co-founder and chief executive at Medikabazaar.

Medikabazaar was started in April 2015 by Tiwari and Ketan Malkan. Its B2B e-commerce marketplace lets customers buy medical devices and hospital supplies directly. It connects hospitals and clinics with manufacturers, distributors, and re-sellers of equipment and consumables. The platform lists the offerings under broad categories such as medical equipment, medical devices, consumables, disposables, and hospital furniture.

In April, Medikabazaar had raised $65 million in a funding led by private equity firm Lighthouse’s India Fund III.

Lighthouse led the round with a $30 million investment, with participation from existing investors Creaegis, Health Quad, Ackermans & van Haaren, British International Investment (formerly CDC) and KOIS Holdings.

