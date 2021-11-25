Cloud telephony platform Exotel appoints former SAP exec as Chief Product Officer

CX Partners and IIFL AMC-backed cloud telephony platform Exotel Techcom Pvt Ltd has announced former SAP executive Puru Govind as its new Chief Product Officer, the company announced in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Govind will be leading the product team in building the artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cloud customer engagement stack where Exotel’s communication platform and Ameyo’s contact center platform would be unified, it said.

A computer science engineer, Govind has started his career SAP Labs Network for more than nine years including a four-year stint in Germany. After that, he founded online search platform CillyPoint and in less than two years moved on to become the chief technology officer (CTO) at and also raised to become the CEO at B2X Care Solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019, Govind joined cloud communications platform Knowlarity as the chief product officer.

"In current times, there are about five billion mobile phones in the world. Each person using these phones communicates with a lot of businesses like e-commerce, insurance, etc. Exotel will enable these conversations and I am excited to be part of this worthwhile journey of Exotel,” said Govind.

Bangalore-based Exotel is an AI-powered cloud customer engagement platform that helps businesses bring order and efficiency to customer conversations. It claims to be Asia's largest cloud communication platform.

Exotel Techcom Pvt Ltd was launched in 2011 by Shivakumar Ganesan, Ishwar Sridharan, Vijay Sharma and Siddharth Ramesh. Sharma quit the company later.

In September, Exotel raised $35 million (around Rs 260 crore) as a part of its Series C funding from IIFL AMC, Sistema, CX Partners, and Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund.

Last year, Exotel had pulled in fresh funding from A91 Partners more than eight years after the cloud telephony platform had raised seed funding from Blume Ventures and Mumbai Angels.

Earlier in June, Exotel and call centre software provider Ameyo announced their merger.

Founded in 2003 by Sachin Bhatia, Ameyo is run by Gurgaon-based Drishti-soft Solutions Pvt Ltd, as a contact centre technology provider that helps enterprises to connect, serve and support their customers.

The combined entity is currently growing 70% year-over-year and is at an Annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $45 million.

Exotel is looking to hit an ARR of $200 million (around Rs 1491 crore) over the next 5 years and is planning to increase its headcount by 230 over the next 12 months.