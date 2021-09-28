Cloud telephony platform Exotel raises $35 mn in Series C funding

Cloud telephony platform Exotel has raised $35 million as a part of its Series C funding from IIFL AMC, Sistema, CX Partners, and Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund.

Arun Sarin, former CEO of Vodafone, joined the round as an angel investor and a mentor. Existing investors Blume Ventures and A91 Partners also participated, the company said in a statement.

According to the company, this fresh infusion of funds will be used primarily to boost product offerings.

Earlier in June, Exotel and call centre software provider Ameyo announced their merger. The combined entity will focus on building a full-stack customer engagement platform in emerging markets.

“Our desire to enable enterprises with the best in customer engagement is one step closer to reality. We’re building the market's first cloud-based full-stack engagement suite by bringing in Ameyo’s contact centre capabilities on top of Exotel’s cloud communication infrastructure,” said Shivakumar Ganesan, chief executive and co-founder of Exotel.