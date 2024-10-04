Centre Court loops in new LP, nears final close of maiden sports-focused VC fund

Premium Centre Court general partner Mustafa Ghouse (left) and partner Alok Samtaney

Centre Court Capital, a sports technology and gaming-focused venture capital firm, has received commitment from an Indian institutional limited partner (LP) for its maiden fund, taking it closer to its final target. The VC firm, floated by former JSW Sports chief executive Mustafa Ghouse and former TVS Capital and Sabre Partners investment ......