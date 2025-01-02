CargoFL, Klassroom bag early-stage cheques

Deepesh Kuruppath, cofounder and CEO, CargoFL

Data intelligence platform CargoFL and OTT platform for learning Klassroom have secured early-stage funding from multiple investors, the companies said Thursday

CargoFL, a B2B intelligence platform for logistics, has raised Rs 6.75 crore in a seed funding-round, led by early-stage backer YourNest Venture Capital.

Of the nearly funds raised, YourNest invested Rs 4.7 crore, while the remaining came from Real Time Angel Fund (RTAF) and Peaceful Progress Angel Fund, Sanchi Connect Accelerator, and various angel investors, including Dinesh Chandra Agarwal, MD & CEO of IndiaMART, the Pune-based startup said.

The company said it plans to allocate 40% for sales growth in India, Southeast Asia (SEA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and North America. The remainder will be used to enhance product capabilities, including logistics and supply chain automation, support client onboarding and implementation across geographies.

CargoFL was founded in 2017 by Deepesh Kuruppath and Wasim Khan. It offers transport management software for fleet owners to a AI-driven platform tailored for enterprises in retail, pharma and manufacturing sectors.

Klassroom

Klassroom Edutech, a startup providing courses and skill-based training on its OTT platform, has raised an undisclosed amount in a funding round led by early-stage VC firm ah! Ventures.

The Mumbai-based startup also saw participation from LetsVenture, Hem Securities, Meteor Ventures, and Growth Sense Fund in its pre-Series A round. In 2023, it raised funding from Bollywood actor Suneil Shetty and later raised capital in a round by ah! Ventures.

The company was founded by Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri in 2016. It operates an AI-driven education OTT platform and claims to operate a network of over 200 offline learning centers, serving over 500,000 students across 600 cities.

Klassroom is one such startup which runs an OTT platform for learning. In December, another OTT platform for in education field, raised $8 million in Series A funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners.

