Beyond Capital backs Clinikk, Fasal; QuID Cash, Curie Money, Seekho get funding

Venture capital firm Beyond Capital Ventures said Thursday it has completed deployment from its second fund with investments in Indian startups Clinikk and Fasal while fintech startups QuID Cash and Curie Money and edu-tech startup Seekho said they have secured early-stage funding.

Seekho

Advertisement

Seekho, an OTT platform for learning, has raised $8 million (Rs 68 crore) in a Series A round of funding led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. Existing investor Elevation Capital also participated in the round.

The startup operates an app which provides short videos for educational purposes on topics like business, technology and money. It has started with videos in Hindi, and aims to expand to the other categories and geographies, to build a "Netflix for Learning".

The Bengaluru-based startup raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Elevation Capital last year, VCCEdge, the research intelligence platform of VCCircle, showed.

Advertisement

The company was founded by Rohit Choudhary, Keertay Agarwal, and Yash Banwani in 2020.

Beyond Capital Ventures

BCV, a women-led emerging markets venture capital firm, said it recently invested in Clinikk as part of the health-tech startup's Series A+ round. It also invested in agritech startup Fasal, wrapping up deployment of its second fund, the VC firm said in a statement.

Advertisement

The VC firm didn't disclose the amount it invested in the two startups or the total funding that Clinikk and Fasal raised.

BCV said its investment in Clinikk will help the company expand its profitable primary healthcare footprint, develop technological capabilities, launch cutting-edge products, and grow in new regions.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Bangalore, Clinikk is a full-stack healthcare services provider. It combines health insurance with accessible primary care through physical health hubs and digital telehealth services.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Fasal is a full-stack platform for horticulture crops providing real-time crop growing intelligence to farmers to make data-driven decisions. Fasal also counts TDK Ventures, British International Investment, 3one4 Capital, and Omnivore as its investors.

BCV said its investment will help Fasal to expand operations domestically and internationally and to diversify to new business streams including secondary processing of farm produce and software-as-a-service (SaaS) intelligence.

QuID Cash

Advertisement

Business-to-business (B2B) supply chain digital lending platform QuID Cash has secured $4.5 million (about Rs 38 crore) in a pre-Series A round of investment led by existing backer Mintcap Enterprises.

The announcement comes after the Bengaluru-based company raised pre-seed and seed funding in February and March from a host of investors, which included Mintcap Enterprises and Stone Park Capital.

QuID said it intends to use the fresh capital to invest in technology and to grow its business.

The company provides solutions to optimise the finances of distributors, retailers, manufacturers, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, such as tech-driven financial float strategies, working capital financing discovery, accelerated collections through decision science systems and analytics-driven retailer discovery and profiling.

The fintech startup said it caters to the last-mile distribution network and aims to serve 500,000 Indian retailers and distributors across industries.

Curie Money

Fintech platform Curie Money has raised $1.2 million in a seed investment round led by venture capital firm India Quotient.

The round also saw participation from a few institutional investors and angel investors in the fintech sector, the company said in a statement.

The company will use the money to strengthen its core team, advance product development, scale its technology infrastructure, and build partnerships to fuel growth and market expansion.

The Bengaluru-based startup was founded by Arindam Ghosh and Tushar Choudhary. It operates a banking app that integrates investments with payments. It provides users with instant liquidity for payments while they invest in mutual funds.

Share article on Leave Your Comments