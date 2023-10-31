Sugar.fit, four others raise early-stage funding

Healthtech startup Sugar.fit, financial services firm Kaabil Finance, interior design startup Infurnia Technologies, mobility firm Fresh Bus and edtech startup Klassroom Edutech have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

Sugar.fit

Sugar.fit has raised $11 million (Rs 92 crore) in a Series A funding round led by MassMutual Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investors including Cure.fit, Tanglin Venture Partners, and Endiya Partners.

The Bengaluru-based startup will use the funds raised to expand its product offering, create an offline presence and improve research and development (R&D) in the field of diabetes management.

Founded by Madan Somasundaram and Shivtosh Kumar, Sugar.fit is a healthtech startup that seeks to manage and reverse diabetes through a data-driven approach. Sugar.fit uses continuous glucose monitoring technology (CGM), which helps users see real-time impact of various food and lifestyle activities on their blood sugar levels to optimize metabolic health.

In 2021, Sugar.fit raised $10 million in a seed funding round from health and fitness company Cure.fit, Endiya Partners and Tanglin Venture Partners.

Kaabil Finance Pvt Ltd has secured $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by homegrown investment firm 2point2 Capital, along with participation from a clutch of undisclosed high-net-worth individuals (HNIs).

The proceeds from the round will be used to accelerate growth in Kaabil’s secured micro small and medium enterprises (MSME) loan book, including increasing its credit, risk, collections and tech team size.

Kaabil Finance is an RBI-registered non-banking financial company (NBFC) that operates in the MSME financing space. Founded by Ramavtar Meena, Kaabil offers small ticket, secured loans of Rs 3 lakh to nano and micro businesses to improve business incomes.

Infurnia Technologies has raised $1.2 million (Rs 10 crore) in a funding round from a group of angel investors led by Yogesh Choudary of Jaipur Rugs.

The funding will be utilised towards product development as well as market expansion.

The Bengaluru-based startup was valued at $17 million by way of the funding round, it said in a statement.

Additionally, the startup has cumulatively raised $3.7 million to date.

Infurnia is a cloud-native design software focused on the architecture and interior design industry. It is an integrated design platform for the architecture and interior design ecosystem. It provides tools for design, documentation and visualization aspects of any architecture or interior design.

The company offers its software on a subscription basis to architecture and interior design firms.

It claims to have around 300 clients and counts firms like Livspace, Hometown, Durian, Gopalan, Purva Streaks by Puravankara, Homworks by Prominance as part of its client portfolio.

FreshBus has secured $900,822 (Rs 7.5 crore) in a seed funding round from a host of angel investors including Cred’s founder Kunal Shah, Sudarshan Venu of TVS Motors and Deepak Garg of Rivigo.

This funding will help the company to develop its technology stack as well as expand its talent pool along with improving the operational efficiency of its existing fleet of 20 electric buses.

The startup had previously raised Rs 26 crore in a funding round from online travel solutions partner Ixigo earlier this year.

Fresh Bus was founded by Sudhakar Reddy Chirra, who previously built the aggregator Abhibus. It is an electric inter-city bus service that aims to improve the Indian bus journey experience sustainably.

Klassroom Edutech has raised $450,000 (Rs 3.74 crore) in a funding round led by ah! Ventures. The round also saw participation from Hem Angels, Meteor Ventures, Startup Angels Network amongst others.

The startup had previously raised funding from Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty in June.

Founded in 2016 by Alka Javeri, Dhruv Javeri, and Dhumil Javeri, Klassroom Edutech is an edtech startup that operates as a hybrid tutoring platform for 6th to 12th standards, along with competitive exams such as IIT JEE, NEET, CA and CS.



The startup operates both offline and online and claims to have over 60,000 students across 500 cities via a network of 150 offline centers. It also claims to have recorded 10X revenue growth in the last two years.

