How HR-tech startup Awign got valued in strategic deal as Capria, Amicus exit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • How HR-tech startup Awign got valued in strategic deal as Capria, Amicus exit

How HR-tech startup Awign got valued in strategic deal as Capria, Amicus exit

By TEAM VCC

  • 26 Apr 2024
Pro
How HR-tech startup Awign got valued in strategic deal as Capria, Amicus exit
Annanya Sarthak, Awign

Awign, an HR-tech startup that offers Work-as-a-Service platform, has found an international strategic investor that has picked a majority stake, paving the way for an exit for early venture capital backers Capria Ventures, Lumis, Michael & Susan Dell Foundation (MSDF) and also a recent backer private equity firm Amicus Capital. Japan’s ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Become a Pro member
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Pro
How HR-tech startup Awign got valued in strategic deal as Capria, Amicus exit

TMT

How HR-tech startup Awign got valued in strategic deal as Capria, Amicus exit

China's Meituan looking to foray into Saudi Arabia in a bid to expand

TMT

China's Meituan looking to foray into Saudi Arabia in a bid to expand

Premium
MENA Digest: UAE's WEE Marketplace, three Egyptian startups secure funding

TMT

MENA Digest: UAE's WEE Marketplace, three Egyptian startups secure funding

Capria Ventures hits final close of India-focussed special opportunity fund

Finance

Capria Ventures hits final close of India-focussed special opportunity fund

Premium
Jagran Group FO's Aarti Gupta on investment strategy, caution on private market and more

TMT

Jagran Group FO's Aarti Gupta on investment strategy, caution on private market and more

SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry set to withdraw IPO papers after SEBI scrutiny

TMT

SoftBank, TPG-backed FirstCry set to withdraw IPO papers after SEBI scrutiny

Advertisement