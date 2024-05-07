Affirma Capital tweaks exit plan from India portfolio firm to fetch higher returns

Pro
Emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital has tweaked its plan to partially harvest its investment in an India portfolio company after already taking out almost thrice the amount it deployed less than six years ago. Singapore-based Affirma, created in December 2018 when Standard Chartered Bank spun out its PE business, plans to sell less than a fourth ......
