WestBridge scores big with over $250 mn exit move

Pro WestBridge managing partners Sumir Chadha (left) and Sandeep Singhal | Credit: WestBridge Capital

Private equity firm WestBridge Capital, which backs unlisted companies and also makes private investments in public equities (PIPE), has hit the harvest button on a string of portfolio companies garnering around $250 million in the process, including high returns for a recent tech bet, it is gathered. The private equity firm ......