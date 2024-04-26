MENA Digest: UAE’s WEE Marketplace, three Egyptian startups secure funding

Funding activity in the Middle East and North Africa region revived this week with a slew of early-stage deals, led by the UAE-based e-commerce startup WEE Marketplace. At least three Egyptian startups secured pre-seed and seed funding, including fintech player Bokra, HRTech entity blueworks, and fintech Waffarha. Other key startups that ......