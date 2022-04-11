Byju’s ropes in Amazon India arm exec as VP of technology

Byju’s has appointed Vedhanarayanan Ganeshkumar as its Vice President of technology, as the edtech firm looks to strengthen its technology platform amid rising competition in the edtech space across the country.

Byju’s, owned and operated by Think & Learn Pvt Ltd, said that Ganeshkumar will play a vital role in accelerating critical technologies to further scale Byju’s technology and innovation capabilities.

Ganeshkumar will also build and scale a team of engineers, product managers, software developers and more, the company added.

“Technology is a powerful instrument that has the potential to transform and reinvent how education is delivered,” said Ganeshkumar.

“The company is already delivering cutting-edge technologies and is constantly innovating the educational ecosystem. I look forward to playing a key role in the development of next-generation education technology that makes quality education accessible, equitable, and contextual for every student,” he added.

Ganeshkumar, who was with Amazon for over 15 years, carried deep expertise in building and managing highly available, low latency, distributed systems. He was the Senior Manager of Last Mile Delivery Service Partner Technology at the Amazon Development Centre (India) Pvt Ltd.

Ganeshkumar also worked with Oracle before Amazon, as Oracle India’s Senior Applications Engineer, according to his LinkedIn profile.

“His (Ganeshkumar)’s strong expertise in tech innovation will further strengthen Byju’s commitment to creating value in students' lives and providing them with high-quality learning opportunities,” said Anil Goel, President, Technology, Byju’s.

Ganeshkumar’s appointment comes five months after the company roped in initial public offer (IPO)-bound Oyo’s Chief Technology Officer Goel as Byju’s’ President of Technology.

Byju’s said that Ganeshkumar’s appointment is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its learning products, and accelerate innovative and impactful learning experiences for students globally.

Byju’s’ push for enhancing its technology comes at a time when its biggest competitor Vedantu Innovations Pvt Ltd is also ramping up its technology platform in a bid to differentiate itself from a clutch of edtech startups that have crowded the country’s 300 million K-12 (kindergarten to class 12) space. Vedantu last month announced launching of an immersive learning platform.