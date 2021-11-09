IPO-bound Byju’s appoints Oyo’s CTO as President of technology

India’s most-valuable startup, Byju’s, has appointed Anil Goel, Oyo Group’s Chief Technology and Product Officer, as its President of technology as the edtech company prepares for a public listing.

Goel will oversee product development, network operations, implementation of management information systems, software applications, and IT infrastructure, the company said in a statement. He will also strategise on the direction of technology within Byju’s and its group companies and introduce emerging technologies to improve learning outcomes and efficiency, the company said.

“Technology is a powerful tool that can transform and redefine the way education is delivered. The team is already delivering cutting-edge technology and constantly innovating the learning space and I look forward to adding my expertise in further strengthening this. We will focus on developing tech-driven solutions that will empower students with high-quality education and provide engaging learning experiences,” said Goel.

Goel holds an MBA degree in marketing from the City University of Seattle and has completed his bachelor’s degree in technology in Electrical and Electronics from Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani.

Goel has an experience of more than 25 years and has spent most of his time in the US working for companies like Amazon, RealNetworks, and HyperQuality.

“Anil is a proven leader with more than 25 years of rich experience in building technology systems and processes in different organisations. At Byju’s, he will play a key role in building the next generation technology in the education space,” said Pravin Prakash, Chief People Officer.

Byju’s currently has more than 100 million registered students and 6.5 million paid subscribers. On Monday, VCCircle reported that Byju’s, is raising $1.2 billion as a part of term loan B, which was approved by the board of Think & Learn Pvt. Ltd., the parent entity which owns the Byju’s brand.

Byju’s has been ramping up its acquisition strategy this year in a bid to enter newer edtech categories of upskilling, test prep and higher learning, while fortifying its presence across key international geographies including the US.