Bottomline: EQT-owned IGT Solutions' FY24 profit declines amid slowdown in client spends

Premium Katie Stein, CEO, IGT Solutions

IGT Solutions, a digital solutions company providing business process management and other services to clients across e-commerce, internet, travel and consumer sectors, reported a decline in its net profitability for the fiscal year ended 2024, even as its topline rose marginally. The tech company, owned by private equity major EQT registered ......