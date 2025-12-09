Blacksoil Capital raises $7.2 mn from FMO, Caspian founder
Blacksoil Capital raises $7.2 mn from FMO, Caspian founder

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 09 Dec 2025
Ankur Bansal, co-founder and managing director, BlackSoil Capital

BlackSoil Capital has received an equity infusion of Rs 65 Crore (around $7.2 million) from Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO, and Caspian Debt founder Viswanatha Prasad.

BlackSoil will use the capital to strengthen its capital base and support the expansion of its lending portfolio. It will enable the company to finance a larger number of priority sector business and new-economy enterprises, including in climate and agritech.

The equity infusion comes in the backdrop of Caspian Debt’s merger with BlackSoil Capital. Earlier this year, VCCircle reported that BlackSoil is raising fresh equity funding from investors.

In September 2024, BlackSoil Capital and Caspian Impact Investments(Debt) received approval from the board of directors to merge through a share swap deal.

Following the merger, BlackSoil Capital’s assets under management has reached Rs 2,000 crore. The company has cumulatively disbursed nearly Rs 14,000 crore across more than 550 companies.

With this equity round, BlackSoil Capital further consolidates its position as a specialised, institution-grade lender. FMO, previously an investor in Caspian Debt, has now transitioned its shareholding to BlackSoil Capital following the merger, signaling continued confidence in BlackSoil’s long-term strategy and governance framework, the company said in a press note.

“This infusion enables us to expand credit access to MSMEs and other underserved segments, while maintaining the conservative risk culture that both BlackSoil and Caspian are known for,” Ankur Bansal, managing director, BlackSoil Capital said in a press note.

Established in 2016, BlackSoil provides alternative credit debt to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), emerging corporates, financial institutions, and supply chain financing solutions.

