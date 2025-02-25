BlackSoil raising fresh capital as merger with Caspian Debt moves forward

Premium Ankur Bansal, co-founder and director, BlackSoil

Non-banking financial company BlackSoil Capital is raising fresh equity funding from investors even as it moves forward with its planned merger with Caspian Impact Investments Pvt. Ltd, which operates as Caspian Debt, VCCircle has gathered. The development comes after BlackSoil and Caspian Debt said in September last year that the two ......