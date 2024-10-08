BioPrime, Suraasa, XDLINX raise early-stage funding

(L-R) Amit Shinde, Renuka Diwan, Shekhar Bhosale, co-founders of BioPrime

Startup BioPrime, teacher workforce development platform Suraasa and space-tech startup XDLINX Space Labs raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Tuesday.

BioPrime, a startup in biologicals space, has raised a $6 million Series A round, led by Edaphon, with participation from existing investors Omnivore and Inflexor. This investment marks Belgium-based Edaphon’s first investment in Asia.

This fresh infusion will help the startup’s research in the crop protection segment, focusing on the co-development of novel bio fungicides and bioinsecticides, it said in a statement. BioPrime plans to launch its existing range of innovative bio stimulants in North America, Brazil and Southeast Asia with trials in the US currently underway.

BioPrime was founded in 2016 by Renuka Diwan, Amit Shinde, and Shekhar Bhosale. It provides its services in the field of agribiotechnology, plant tissue culture, plant breeding, plant and microbes based secondary metabolites.

Suraasa, a platform for teacher workforce development and global teacher mobility, has closed a funding round led by Reach Capital, with participation from ETS and other strategic investors.

This investment will help Suraasa in enhancing teacher quality, ensuring educators are equipped to meet global standards, and get integrated into diverse educational systems worldwide, the company said in a statement.

The platform offers programmes such as professional certificate in teaching and learning, diploma in teaching, and continuous professional development courses. It was founded in 2017 and is based in Gurgaon, Haryana.

XDLINX

XDLINX Space Labs, a space-tech startup, has raised $7 million in a seed funding round. The round was led by Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investments. E2MC, Mana Ventures, and a family office also participated in the round.

Founded in 2022 in Hyderabad, XDLINX Space Labs aims to make satellite technology accessible to a broader range of clients. XDLINX Space Labs is preparing or the launch of Elevation-1, which it claims it to be world's first miniaturized space-grade E-band payload, aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission.

Additionally, the company is developing a 150 kg-class satellite with Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) and multi-spectral optical sensors on the XDSAT-M600 platform, set to launch in Q3-2025.

XDLINX provides end-to-end small satellite mission services, including design, supply chain, build, integration, space qualification, and mission operations.

