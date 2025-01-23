VC-backed B2B platform Finhaat raises fresh funding

Premium Finhaat co-founders (L-R) Vinod Singh, Sandeep Katiyar and Navneet Shrivastava

Finhaat, a business-to-business (B2B) digital platform dealing in the distribution of financial products in rural parts of India, has raised pre-Series A round of funding, which also saw a spike in its valuation, VCCircle has learnt. The Mumbai-based Finhaat Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates the platform, raised Rs 26 crore ($3 million) ......