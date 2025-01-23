VC-backed B2B platform Finhaat raises fresh funding
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • VC-backed B2B platform Finhaat raises fresh funding

VC-backed B2B platform Finhaat raises fresh funding

By Roshan Abraham

  • 23 Jan 2025
Premium
VC-backed B2B platform Finhaat raises fresh funding
Finhaat co-founders (L-R) Vinod Singh, Sandeep Katiyar and Navneet Shrivastava

Finhaat, a business-to-business (B2B) digital platform dealing in the distribution of financial products in rural parts of India, has raised pre-Series A round of funding, which also saw a spike in its valuation, VCCircle has learnt. The Mumbai-based Finhaat Technologies Pvt Ltd, which operates the platform, raised Rs 26 crore ($3 million) ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Landeed, Dream Aerospace get early-stage funding; Sanlayan buys Dexcel

TMT

Landeed, Dream Aerospace get early-stage funding; Sanlayan buys Dexcel

India, Taiwan to lead Asian tech fundraising in 2025, says Citi

TMT

India, Taiwan to lead Asian tech fundraising in 2025, says Citi

India sends notices to Uber, Ola over pricing disparity on Apple and Android phones

TMT

India sends notices to Uber, Ola over pricing disparity on Apple and Android phones

Premium
Elevation Capital-backed fintech Skydo plans new funding round

TMT

Elevation Capital-backed fintech Skydo plans new funding round

Premium
Kalaari Capital-backed SaaS firm Mozark raising Series B round

TMT

Kalaari Capital-backed SaaS firm Mozark raising Series B round

True Ventures, Blume-backed robotics startup snaps up fresh funding

TMT

True Ventures, Blume-backed robotics startup snaps up fresh funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW