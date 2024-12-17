Inkers, Mili secure early-stage cheques
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Inkers, Mili secure early-stage cheques

Inkers, Mili secure early-stage cheques

By Roshan Abraham

  • 17 Dec 2024
Inkers, Mili secure early-stage cheques
Mili co-founders (L-R) Chirag Gandhi, Siddharth Bulia , Vennela Miryala

AI-powered software providers Inkers Technology and Mili have bagged early-stage cheques, the companies said.  

Inkers Technology, an AI-led construction management solutions provider, has raised $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in a funding round led by public equities investor Ashish Kacholia

Advertisement

The funding will help the company invest in its product offerings and to scale operations, the company said in a statement. 

"The investment highlights confidence in Inkers’ flagship product, Observance, a cutting-edge solution that transforms construction workflows through real-time insights and data-driven decision-making," said Manish Giri, CEO and founding director at Inkers. 

The company was founded by Giri, Rohan Pandey and Srikanth Kandada in Bengaluru. It operates Observance that uses AI to process complex data from construction sites which could be used to generate computer models known as Building Information Modelling (BIM).  

Advertisement

Mili 

Early-stage investors Chiratae Ventures and BoldCap have invested $2 million in AI startup Mili, which is building an AI assistant for wealth management firms.  

The US-based company also saw participation from investors including Sparrow Capital, SFMG Wealth Advisors, Gregg Fisher (Quent Capital) and Better Capital, it said in a statement. 

Advertisement

The company said the capital raised will be used to enhance its product which includes expanding customization capabilities, deepening integrations, scaling partnerships, and growing the engineering and customer success teams. 

Founded in early 2024, Mili is led by CEO Chirag Gandhi, a former venture investor at Kalaari Capital, CPO Vennela Miryala, an AI/ML who has worked with startups like Meesho and Lendingkart; and CTO Siddharth Bulia, who worked with large-scale systems at Goldman Sachs. 

Advertisement
Inkers TechnologyAshish KacholiaChiratae VenturesBoldCapMili

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Wipro to acquire US firm Applied Value Technologies for $40 mn

TMT

Wipro to acquire US firm Applied Value Technologies for $40 mn

KKR set to take a bite of cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods

Consumer

KKR set to take a bite of cloud kitchen operator Rebel Foods

HostBooks, Crown Vet raise early-stage funding

Healthcare

HostBooks, Crown Vet raise early-stage funding

A91-backed Exotel's growth skids sharply; hits EBITDA breakeven

TMT

A91-backed Exotel's growth skids sharply; hits EBITDA breakeven

Zepto's revenue more than doubles in FY24, sees profitability in near term

TMT

Zepto's revenue more than doubles in FY24, sees profitability in near term

Premium
Nexus, RTP Global-backed 56 Secure lays off staff, trims ops on funding delay

TMT

Nexus, RTP Global-backed 56 Secure lays off staff, trims ops on funding delay

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW