Inkers, Mili secure early-stage cheques

Mili co-founders (L-R) Chirag Gandhi, Siddharth Bulia , Vennela Miryala

AI-powered software providers Inkers Technology and Mili have bagged early-stage cheques, the companies said.

Inkers Technology, an AI-led construction management solutions provider, has raised $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in a funding round led by public equities investor Ashish Kacholia.

Advertisement

The funding will help the company invest in its product offerings and to scale operations, the company said in a statement.

"The investment highlights confidence in Inkers’ flagship product, Observance, a cutting-edge solution that transforms construction workflows through real-time insights and data-driven decision-making," said Manish Giri, CEO and founding director at Inkers.

The company was founded by Giri, Rohan Pandey and Srikanth Kandada in Bengaluru. It operates Observance that uses AI to process complex data from construction sites which could be used to generate computer models known as Building Information Modelling (BIM).

Advertisement

Early-stage investors Chiratae Ventures and BoldCap have invested $2 million in AI startup Mili, which is building an AI assistant for wealth management firms.

The US-based company also saw participation from investors including Sparrow Capital, SFMG Wealth Advisors, Gregg Fisher (Quent Capital) and Better Capital, it said in a statement.

Advertisement

The company said the capital raised will be used to enhance its product which includes expanding customization capabilities, deepening integrations, scaling partnerships, and growing the engineering and customer success teams.

Founded in early 2024, Mili is led by CEO Chirag Gandhi, a former venture investor at Kalaari Capital, CPO Vennela Miryala, an AI/ML who has worked with startups like Meesho and Lendingkart; and CTO Siddharth Bulia, who worked with large-scale systems at Goldman Sachs.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments