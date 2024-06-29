AICRA Hosts Startup Mahakumbh 2024 on June 28th to 30th, Featuring the Highlight Startup Dangal

Startup Mahakumbh 2024, organized by the All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA), is set to host its flagship event from June 28-30, 2024, at the esteemed Yashobhoomi Convention Center in New Delhi. This annual gathering is poised to bring together a diverse array of innovators, investors, and industry leaders to celebrate India's burgeoning startup ecosystem.

Central to this year's event is the exclusive Startup Dangal competition, a platform designed to showcase the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit of India's most promising startups. This competition offers startups an unparalleled opportunity to pitch their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of esteemed judges, potential investors, and a live audience. Startups competing in Startup Dangal will have a unique chance to find potential investors and secure funding opportunities that could accelerate their growth and bring their visions to life.

"The Startup Dangal competition at Startup Mahakumbh 2024 represents a pivotal moment for startups to gain recognition, foster collaborations, and secure crucial investments," said Rajkumar Sharma, President of AICRA. "We are committed to empowering startups and providing them with the necessary support to thrive in today's competitive market."

Startup Mahakumbh 2024 aims to nurture the startup ecosystem by facilitating meaningful interactions between startups and key stakeholders. The event will feature keynote addresses from renowned industry leaders, panel discussions on emerging trends, and networking sessions designed to forge strategic partnerships. Additional highlights include interactive workshops by Industry leaders such as NVIDIA, Wadhwani Foundation and Orangewood Automation that focus on skill development & innovation.

Over 800 startups will participate in a grand exhibition, showcasing their innovative solutions across various sectors including healthtech, agritech, fintech, edtech, and more. This exhibition will provide a unique platform for startups to demonstrate their products, connect with potential customers, and explore collaboration opportunities.

The event will also feature prestigious startup awards, recognizing outstanding startups and ecosystem enablers who have made significant contributions to the industry. These awards aim to honor innovation, impact, and excellence within the startup community.

State presentations will offer insights into regional startup ecosystems, highlighting the support and opportunities available for entrepreneurs in different states. These presentations will include discussions on government initiatives, success stories, and future plans to foster startup growth at the state level.

"We are honored to announce the participation of esteemed personalities from the international and domestic startup ecosystem," added Rajkumar Sharma. "Their insights and experiences will be invaluable to all participants."

Startup Mahakumbh 2024 invites startups, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to join hands in shaping the future of entrepreneurship in India. Together, they will explore opportunities, celebrate innovation, and pave the way for sustainable economic growth.

For more information and to register for Startup Mahakumbh 2024, please visit Startup Mahakumbh Official Website.

About AICRA: The All India Council for Robotics and Automation (AICRA) is a leading organization committed to advancing robotics and automation technologies across India. Through its initiatives, AICRA fosters innovation, supports startups, and promotes collaboration among industry stakeholders to drive technological excellence and economic growth.

