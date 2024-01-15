Agritech startup Kisankonnect secures pre-Series A funding

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (centre) with KisanKonnect's Vivek Nirmal and Nidhi Nirmal

Kisankonnect Safe Food Pvt Ltd, which operates agritech startup Kisankonnect, has raised around Rs 31 crore ($3.75 million) in a pre-Series A funding round led by climate-focused investment firm Green Frontier Capital.

The round also saw participation from crop protection company Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, VC Grid and undisclosed family offices.

The startup intends to use the funding to increase its activities in climate-smart agriculture interventions with its 5,000 farmers. It also aims to improve its fresh-produce supply chain technology and add new farm stores to the existing ones in Mumbai and Pune.

The startup had previously raised an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from actor Shilpa Shetty last year.

Founded by Vivek Nirmal and Nidhi Nirmal, Kisankonnect is an agritech startup that delivers farm produce directly to customers through its application and farm stores. It works with farmers to grow food sustainably while using its in-house technology to deliver customers fresh vegetables and fruits through its delivery channel.

It also produces and sells curated agri produce and handmade preservative free snacks through its ‘Village Staples’ and ‘Mom’s Kitchen’ categories.

“Earlier we reached our consumers through our mobile app. Now, our farm stores service our customers with even fresher produce,” said Nidhi Nirmal, co-founder and business head, Kisankonnect.

Green Frontier Capital is a climate-focused investment firm started by Sandiip Bhammer.

In December 2023, GFC participated in the $14 million Series B investment round of e-mobility-focused fintech firm RevFin. Prior to that, it participated in the extended Series C round of Euler Motors when the electric vehicle company raised Rs 120 crore ($14.4 million).

