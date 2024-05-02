Abu Dhabi AI company Presight takes majority stake in tech venture AIQ
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Abu Dhabi AI company Presight takes majority stake in tech venture AIQ

Abu Dhabi AI company Presight takes majority stake in tech venture AIQ

By Reuters

  • 02 May 2024
Abu Dhabi AI company Presight takes majority stake in tech venture AIQ
Credit: 123RF.com

Artificial intelligence company Presight AI Holding has acquired a majority stake in AIQ, a technology joint venture between Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and G42, under a new ownership structure announced by the companies on Wednesday.

Under the new arrangement, Presight will hold a 51% stake in AIQ with ADNOC retaining a 49% shareholding, valuing the company at $1.4 billion, a joint company statement said.

Prior to the new structure, AIQ was 60% owned by ADNOC and 40% by G42, another Abu Dhabi advanced technology company.

Advertisement

AIQ uses AI and machine learning to optimise processes, improve planning and increase profitability for ADNOC and the wider oil and gas industry.

Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC's CEO and minister of industry and advanced technology, will take over as AIQ chairman.

Last year, Reuters reported that ADNOC and G42 were in early discussions about a possible initial public offering (IPO) of AIQ.

Advertisement
ADNOCMiddle EastUAEInternational

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Abu Dhabi AI company Presight takes majority stake in tech venture AIQ

TMT

Abu Dhabi AI company Presight takes majority stake in tech venture AIQ

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

People

Freshworks hires ex-Dropbox exec as CEO, founder Mathrubootham to be chairman

Premium
NIIF-controlled iBus may rope in new investor as revenue takes flight

TMT

NIIF-controlled iBus may rope in new investor as revenue takes flight

ellementry, two others secure early-stage funding

TMT

ellementry, two others secure early-stage funding

Premium
Why UAE's Nuwa Capital is reluctant to invest in these tech sectors

TMT

Why UAE's Nuwa Capital is reluctant to invest in these tech sectors

South African crypto firm VALR looking at international expansion, forays into Poland

TMT

South African crypto firm VALR looking at international expansion, forays into Poland

Advertisement