Dexif, four others secure early-stage funding

Credit: 123RF.com

Fintech startup Dexif, business-to-business-to-consumer fresh fruit platform Fresh From Farm, consumer brand Kyari, apparel marketplace Culture Circle and Plotline secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

Dexif has raised $4 million (Rs 33 crore) in a seed funding round from existing investor RTP Global.

The startup will use the funding to improve its technological capabilities, invest in talent and scale the business.

Founded in 2022 by Deepank Bhandari and Tushar Sharma, who were later joined by Pallavi Bajaj as a co-founder, Dexif is a fintech startup that provides financial solutions focused on the fixed-income markets.

Utilizing technologies such as blockchain, Dexif provides a technology ecosystem platform designed to simplify the complexities of fixed-income trading for institutional and retail investors alike.

"This seed funding will fuel our pursuit to innovate further and scale our offerings,” said Deepank Bhandari, founder and chief executive officer, Dexif.

Fresh From Farm has raised $2 million (Rs 16.6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by angel investor Ashish Kacholia and saw participation from early-stage investor Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup will use the funding for team expansion, developing its technology stack and introducing new product lines.

Fresh From Farm is a demand consolidation platform that cuts waste reduction at the retailer level. The startup, which was founded by Rohit Nagdewani takes over the operation set for retailers including procurement, handling, sorting and distribution while enabling them to focus on sales.

“We aim to expand aggressively in New Delhi/ NCR. While currently delivering at over 300 locations every day, our key focus on wastage reduction and efficient demand consolidation has allowed our retailer partners to earn an average of 29% more than working through traditional channels. On the growth front, we are aiming to touch Rs 100 crore ARR by the end of this calendar year,” said Nagdewani, founder, Fresh From Farm.

Indore-based consumer brand Kyari has raised $778,805 (Rs 6.5 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by Agra Gwalior Pathways and Airen Holdings and saw participation from Amit Kumat from Prataap Snacks, Rajesh Patel from Apricot Foods, Sawan Laddha from Workie, We Founder Circle (WFC), Ivy League Ventures and Jito.

Founded in 2022, by brothers Agam Choudhary and Saksham Jain, Kyari is a home decor brand that offers a variety of home-grown plants through its D2C platform.

“Kyari intends to allocate nearly 70% of the raised capital towards increasing its brand presence and developing growth initiatives. Additionally, approximately 30% of the funding will be allocated to the introduction of new brands under the Select Brands’ portfolio,” said Agam Choudhary, co-founder, Kyari.

Culture Circle has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-seed funding round from IIMA Ventures (formerly IIMA-CIIE).

The fresh capital will be used to expand into more categories such as luxury fashion, watches, designer handbags and collectibles. It is also planning to expand its offline presence with experience centres in Delhi, Hyderabad & Mumbai as well as launch its platform in international markets like the UAE, Singapore and Thailand.

Founded by Devansh Jain Nawal and Ackshay Jain, Culture Circle is an apparel marketplace that offers sneakers, streetwear and luxury fashion from brands like Nike Air Jordans, Yeezys, Essentials, Drew House, Supreme etc.

The app allows people to compare prices across all verified sellers. Additionally, its SourceX platform helps sneaker resellers with essential tools for successful sneaker trading.

San Francisco and Bengaluru-based Plotline has raised $2.6 million (Rs 21.7 crore) in a funding round from Elevation Capital.

Founded in 2022 by Shubham Jindal and Adarsh Tadimari, Plotline’s no-code platform helps consumer brands make their apps dynamic based on individual user behavior, analyzing data points to create a personalized experience that drives improvements in app usage.

Plotline’s platform facilitates in-app user experimentation with inline widgets, improves activation, feature adoption, and retention with nudges, and drives engagement with gamification components.

The startup has worked with aroundi50 consumer app teams, including Dream11, Khatabook, BharatPe, CoinDCX, Niyo, Step and Kredivo.

