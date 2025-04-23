Accenture buys TalentSprint from NSE Academy

Credit: 123RF.com

Global technology giant Accenture said on Wednesday that it has acquired TalentSprint, a skill development and training platform, from NSE Academy--the wholly-owned education subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd.

According to a stock exchange filing, the deal is valued at Rs 245 crore, subject to adjustments for cash and debt positions.

Avendus Capital advised TalentSprint on the acquisition.

Advertisement

VCCircle had reported in late 2020 that NSE Academy acquired a majority stake in the Hyderabad-based company, valuing TalentSprint between Rs 400 crore and Rs 500 crore. This paved the way for a multi-bagger exit by its early investor, Nexus Venture Partners.

Accenture said the acquisition will bolster its LearnVantage skill development and training platform by adding key university certifications and bootcamps. As part of the deal, TalentSprint’s team of around 210 professionals will join LearnVantage.

“TalentSprint’s end-to-end delivery capabilities of focused learning programs provide a competitive value proposition for learners and enterprises alike, making it a great fit for our expanding LearnVantage business,” said Kishore Durg, global lead of Accenture LearnVantage.

Advertisement

Founded in 2009 by Madhumurty Ronanki, Santanu Paul, and JA Chowdary, TalentSprint offers high-end, deep-tech learning programs for both young and experienced professionals. According to the company's website, it offers over 60 courses in fields such as AI and data science, digital transformation, and silicon and hardware technologies.

In FY25, the company reported revenue of Rs 146.9 crore, as per the stock exchange filing. In FY24, it had a revenue of Rs 138 crore, with a loss of about Rs 2 crore, according to VCCEdge, the data research platform of VCCircle.

Accenture launched LearnVantage in early 2024 to offer comprehensive technology training services aimed at helping organisations reskill and upskill their workforce in areas such as technology, data, and AI. The company plans to invest $1 billion (Rs 8,500 crore) in the platform over three years.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments