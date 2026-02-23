Mojro, DATOMS, Myelin Foundry, MyDesignation raise funding

MyDesignation founders Swaroop Krishnan (right) and Gopika B Raj

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Mojro, asset tracking platform DATOMS, AI company Myelin Foundry, and D2C fashion brand MyDesignation have secured funding in separate rounds from venture capital firms and strategic investors.

IAN Alpha Fund, the second venture capital fund of IAN Group, led a $3 million (Rs 27.2 crore) funding round in Mojro, with participation from 1Crowd and existing investors.

The B2B logistics planning and optimization platform said the fresh capital will support its plans to expand in the US and Southeast Asia, enhance its AI-driven optimization engine, and strengthen its product, engineering, and sales teams across India and overseas markets.

Founded in 2016 by Kishan Aswath, Amit Kulkarni, and Ranganath Seetharamu, Mojro offers a logistics optimization engine for mid- to large enterprises in sectors such as CPG, retail, courier express and parcel, dairy, and e-commerce. It helps customers achieve up to 20% savings in logistics costs and realize value within 90 days of deployment.

DATOMS has raised Rs 25 crore ($2.7 million) in a Series A round led by Vietnam-based investment firm Big Capital JSC, with participation from venture capital firm IvyCap Ventures and a follow-on investment from YourNest Venture Capital.

DATOMS had previously raised Rs 3.5 crore in a pre-Series A round last year backed by Operators Studio, APT Research, Ridik Capital, Warmup Ventures, and BeyondSeed.

The company said it will use the fresh funding to strengthen product and technology, expand into new markets, and build teams across engineering, data science, operations, and enterprise sales. It will also enhance its AI and analytics capabilities, improve automation features, and accelerate the development of predictive maintenance, performance optimization, and energy management solutions.

Founded in 2021 by Amiya Samantaray, Asish Sahoo, Nataraj Sahoo, and Amrit Biswal, the startup provides a unified intelligence platform that connects physical machines across their lifecycle, allowing real-time monitoring, predicting failures, improving energy use, and managing service operations across stakeholders.

Mumbai-listed ASM Technologies Ltd has made a strategic investment and announced a partnership with Myelin Foundry Pvt Ltd to deploy patented AI solutions.

ASM, an engineering design-led manufacturing company, has agreed to invest around Rs 48 crore to acquire an aggregate 20% stake in Myelin Foundry. It has also partnered with the company to integrate the latter’s "edge-first" AI stack into its design-led manufacturing portfolio.

Myelin Foundry is a deep-tech AI company serving sectors such as semiconductors, electronics, solar and engineering. Its edge-native AI platforms are designed for low-latency, secure environments, and provide advanced vision and time-series analytics for industrial, automotive, and media applications.

MyDesignation, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand, has raised Rs 40 crore in a Series A round led by RPSG Capital Ventures. The round also saw participation from existing investor Veltis Capital, which doubled its equity stake. Other existing investors, Multiply Ventures and Dominor Investments, also participated.

The startup will use the capital to expand its offline retail footprint through its own stores, strengthen its senior leadership team, and launch new product categories.

Founded in 2020 by husband-wife duo Swaroop Krishnan and Gopika B Raj, MyDesignation is a Kerala-headquartered design-led fashion and lifestyle brand, operating a digital-first model complemented by an expanding offline presence across Bengaluru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Kozhikode.

