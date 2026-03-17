Visa processing platform Atlys collects $36 mn in Series C

Mohak Nahta, founder, Atlys

â€‹Atlys, a visa processing platform, has secured $36 million (about Rs 333 crore) in Series C funding led by Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital, the Asia-focused investment arm of global trading and technology firm SIG.

Gurugram-based Atlys said it plans to use the fresh capital to expand into new international markets and accelerate its AI roadmap, embedding intelligence across the entire visa lifecycle, from document verification and eligibility assessment to real-time traveller support.

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The investment will also strengthen regulatory integrations and global partnerships, Atlys added.

“We are currently on a 700,000+ annual visa run rate, and as rising incomes drive a surge in global travel and cross-border experiences, the scale of the opportunity ahead is significant,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive of Atlys. “Our mission at Atlys is simple: remove the barriers that prevent people from exploring the world. Passport strength should never determine someone’s ability to travel.”

Founded in 2021, Atlys offers a digital-first visa processing platform that enables travellers to discover, apply for and manage visas across more than 120 destinations more conveniently.

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The startup raised $20 million (Rs 167 crore) in a Series B funding round, co-led by Peak XV and Elevation Capital in September 2024. This followed its Series A round in September 2023 from Peak XV and Elevation Capital, a seed round led by Andreessen Horowitz (A16Z) in 2021, and a pre-seed round led by South Park Commons.

Since its last funding round about 18 months ago, Atlys claims to have grown 11 times, processing nearly 450,000 visas. Geographically, it has since expanded across international markets including the UAE, the US, the UK, and Australia, which now account for nearly half of its business.

“Mohak and the team have taken a deeply product and technology first approach to digitising a workflow that has historically been manual, opaque, and unpredictable,” said Sai Araveti, investment advisor to Susquehanna Asia VC. “By automating applications, improving approval outcomes, and bringing transparency to timelines, Atlys is making cross border travel significantly more reliable. Over time, the data layer the company is building around traveler identity and eligibility can become foundational infrastructure for global mobility.”â€‹

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