Atlys, EaseMyAI raise early-stage funding; Leverage Edu bags fresh capital

Mohak Nahta, founder, Atlys

Visa application platform Atlys, artificial intelligence startup EaseMyAI and overseas education-focused firm Leverage Edu have raised early-stage funding, the companies said Thursday.

Atlys has raised $12 million (Rs 99.6 crore) in a Series A funding round co-led by Elevation Capital and Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India). The round also saw participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Musical duo Chainsmokers, South Park Commons and other investors.

Advertisement

The funds raised will be used to expand the platform’s product offerings for travellers, expand the customer base and hire talent.

In 2021, the startup raised $4.25 million in a seed funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz. Prior to that, it had secured $1 million in a pre-seed funding round led by South Park Commons.

Founded in 2021 by Mohak Nahta, Atlys is a digital visa platform that aims to streamline the visa acquisition process. It aims to eliminate uncertainty, lengthy documentation and high visa fees by providing a simplified solution for visa applications.

Advertisement

EaseMyAI has raised $360,917 (Rs 3 crore) in a seed funding round from Inflection Point Ventures.

The funds will be deployed for product development, hiring talent for sales and marketing team and expanding distributor network.

Advertisement

Founded in 2022 by Gagan Randhawa, Yaman Bharadwaj, Surendra Sancheti and Jekin Dedhia EaseMyAI helps businesses automate processes along with providing a marketplace where users can access, upload, and download a variety of business use cases and services to tailor their dashboards and automate specific workflows.

“This investment will help us to scale up in markets other than India especially the USA and Middle East market and turn operationally profitable within the coming months,” said Randhawa, co-founder and chief executive officer, EaseMyAI.

India-Canada, Fed/BoE pause, household savings at 50-yr low, Akasa Air turbulence, market fall,

Advertisement

Leverage Edu, an overseas-focused higher education counselling platform, has secured an undisclosed amount in a funding round from the family office of Aloke and Suchitra Lohia.

The company will use the fresh capital for expansion into the Southeast Asia market.

Advertisement

Founded in April 2017 by Akshay Chaturvedi, LeverageEdu provides full-stack services to students pursuing international education and careers, offering dedicated counselling, application support, college admissions, education loans, international money transfer and student accommodation.

"Problems like lack of sufficient English language training will be our priority to solve in Thailand as we enter the Southeast Asia market. We are looking to set up an office in Bangkok, where the family has an understanding of the Thai ecosystem," said Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Leverage Edu.

In July, the company secured $40 million in a Series C funding round led by Princeton-based language testing conglomerate ETS. The round also saw participation from existing investors Blume Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and Kaizenvest PE, while Amaya Ventures joined as a new backer.

Share article on Leave Your Comments