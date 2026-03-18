Aerchain, CometChat pocket early-stage funding

CometChat founders Anant Garg (left) and Anuj Garg

AI-based platforms Aerchain and CometChat have raised funding in separate early-stage rounds from venture capital firms and other investors, the companies said on Wednesday.

Aerchain, an AI-native enterprise procurement platform, has raised $13 million (Rs 118 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Pavestone VC, with participation from IndiaMART and other investors.

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Veda Corporate Advisors acted as the financial advisor in the transaction.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup said the funding will support its global expansion and enhance its AI capabilities.

Aerchain, founded by Harsha Kadimisetty and Himavanth Jasti, orchestrates, executes, and advises across the full intake-to-pay lifecycle. It is building a "Spend Operating System" that covers conversational intake and statement of work (SOW) generation, vendor discovery and management, request for quotation (RFQ) and auction automation, autonomous negotiation, techno-commercial evaluation, contract management, invoice processing, and payment tracking.

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The company claims its platform is used by over 50 global enterprise customers across more than 30 countries.

CometChat, an in-app communication platform, has secured $6.5 million from existing investor Run Ventures.

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The startup said the capital will be primarily deployed to propel its AI expansion strategy.

Commenting on the fundraise, Anuj Garg, co-founder and CEO of CometChat, said, “This fundraise is specifically intended to accelerate our AI strategy. Our go-to-market approach in this vertical will target high-transaction sectors like wellness and beauty, home services, e-commerce, hospitality, and food service where combining inbound responsiveness with proactive outreach drives measurable retention and revenue outcomes.”

CometChat AI enables businesses to build and deploy conversational AI agents without code or specialized AI expertise. The full-stack conversational platform offers real-time chat, voice, video, AI agents, moderation, notifications, and analytics in one developer-first solution.

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