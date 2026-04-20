Khetika, Clarity Labs, Axten Hospitals raise funding

Prithwi Singh, co-founder & CEO, Khetika

Bengaluru-based clean-label food startup Khetika, Goa-based skincare brand Clarity Labs, and Axten Hospitals, a unit of TAH Global Healthcare Pvt Ltd, have raised fresh funding, the companies said.

Khetika, which focuses on preservative- and toxin-free food products, has raised an undisclosed amount from AYRA Ventures, with participation from existing investors Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office (NSFO) and Anicut Capital.

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The company plans to use the funds to scale its clean-label portfolio and expand its presence in domestic and international markets. The fresh capital will also help Khetika strengthen its position across categories such as fresh batters, spices, and healthy snacking, while continuing to invest in research and development.

The company reported strong growth over the past year, doubling its revenue and expanding its portfolio to include batters, spices, dry fruits, and makhana.

Khetika claims to have emerged as the second-largest national player in the fresh batter segment, driven by its preservative-free offerings. Its supply chain is supported by its farmer-sourcing platform SAATHI, which focuses on sustainable and traceable agriculture practices.

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Last year, the company raised $18 million in a Series B round co-led by the Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office and Anicut Capital.

Clarity Labs, a functional personal care startup, has raised over Rs 4 crore ($0.4 million) in a seed funding round led by Artha Venture Fund II, with participation from angel investors.

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The company plans to use the proceeds to accelerate product development, expand into new categories and scale its omnichannel distribution across direct-to-consumer channels, marketplaces and quick commerce platforms.

Founded by Karan Dokras, the company is positioning itself around simplified daily-use personal care products with transparent formulations and measurable results. It recently launched its flagship functional soap range, The BAR, and has since expanded across its website, Amazon and Flipkart.

Clarity Labs aims to build depth in select categories such as hair, body and face wash, while driving repeat-led growth supported by improved marketing efficiency and unit economics.

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Axten Hospitals

Axten Hospitals, a unit of TAH Global Healthcare Pvt Ltd, has raised Rs 2.5 crore in its first institutional funding round, led by PedalStart, with participation from angel investors, as it looks to expand its surgical hospital network across India.

Founded by Gauttam Chhabra, the company operates a focussed surgical care model built on standardized clinical delivery, operational efficiency, and transparent pricing. It launched its first facility in East of Kailash, New Delhi, in FY25 and claims to have generated around Rs 9 crore in revenue in its first year while remaining EBITDA-positive.

The fresh capital will be used to launch three new facilities over the next 12 months through an asset-light approach, with each expected to break even within five-six months.

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