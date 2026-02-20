Portkey, Pluto Mobility, Roopya raise early-stage funding

The founders of Portkey

Artificial intelligence platform Portkey, electric mobility startup Pluto Mobility, and fintech software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Roopya have raised early-stage funding.

Portkey, which is building a unified control plane for production AI systems, has raised $15 million (Rs 136 crore) in a Series A round led by Elevation Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners.

The company said it will use the capital to expand its AI control plane and scale go-to-market operations.

The San Francisco-headquartered firm provides an AI gateway with governance, observability, reliability and cost management tools to help enterprises manage large-scale AI deployments.

Portkey said it processes more than 500 billion large language model (LLM) tokens across 125 million requests per day. It manages over $500,000 in daily AI spend for more than 24,000 organizations globally, including customers such as Postman and Snorkel AI.

Delhi-based Pluto Mobility, an electric mobility startup focused on last-mile logistics, has raised $2 million in a seed funding round led by Version One Ventures, with participation from Grad Capital. The round also saw backing from founders and senior executives at companies such as Delhivery, OfBusiness, Pixxel and Boom Supersonic.

The company plans to use the proceeds to strengthen engineering and product development, expand its team, and prepare for pilot deployments in key urban markets later this year.

Founded by Akshat Bhatia and Himanshu Panda, Pluto Mobility is building scooter-sized, fully covered electric vehicles designed specifically for delivery workloads. It claims that its vehicles are engineered to carry up to twice the number of orders per trip compared with standard two-wheelers, while maintaining manoeuvrability in dense urban environments.

Fintech SaaS startup Roopya has raised Rs 4 crore ($0.4 million) in a seed funding round led by Inflection Point Ventures, as it looks to expand its lending infrastructure.

The Kolkata- and Gurugram-based company provides a no-code, AI-powered lending-as-a-service platform that enables financial institutions to launch customized loan products within days, significantly reducing the time and cost associated with traditional systems.

The company plans to use the funds to scale its lending infrastructure and deepen product capabilities.

The company says it works with over 20 lenders across 10 states, processing more than 30,000 loans a month, and facilitates over Rs 200 crore in annual loan volumes.

