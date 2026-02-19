Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit; anger mounts over organisational lapses
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit; anger mounts over organisational lapses

Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit; anger mounts over organisational lapses

By Reuters

  • 19 Feb 2026
  • Listen to Story
Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit; anger mounts over organisational lapses
Bill Gates, Chair and Board Member of The Gates Foundation | Credit: Reuters

Bill Gates pulled out of India's AI Impact Summit hours before his scheduled keynote address on Thursday, dealing another blow to a flagship event already marred by organisational lapses, a robot row and complaints of traffic chaos.

Gates' absence, followed by another high-profile cancellation by Nvidia's Jensen Huang, adds to a difficult opening for a summit billed as the first major artificial intelligence forum in the Global South, where India has sought to position itself as a leading voice in worldwide AI governance.

The Gates Foundation said the billionaire will not deliver his address "to ensure the focus remains on the AI Summit's key priorities". Only days ago, the foundation had dismissed rumours of his absence and insisted he was on track to attend.

Advertisement

Gates' cancellation comes after the U.S. Department of Justice released emails last month that included communication between late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the Gates Foundation's staff.

Gates has said the relationship was confined to philanthropy-related discussions and that it was a mistake for him to meet Epstein.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for children's safety on AI platforms as he addressed the gathering on Thursday, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei.

Advertisement

"We must be even more vigilant about children’s safety. Just as a school syllabus is curated, the AI space should also be child- and family-guided," Modi said, after standing on stage with top AI executives and posing for photographs with their arms raised in a show of strength.

The photoshoot produced an awkward moment when Altman and Amodei, chiefs of rival AI firms OpenAI and Anthropic, stood side by side on stage but did not hold hands although the rest did.

India's first major AI summit has been marred by management lapses that have left attendees shocked and angry over what they described as a lack of planning by the Indian government.

Advertisement

Chaos and traffic snarls 

The summit exhibition halls were shut to the public on Thursday in a surprise move that led to more anger among participating companies that had put up stalls and pavilions.

The venue compound was largely deserted after three days of large crowds at the event.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Indian university Galgotias was asked to vacate its stall after a staff member presented a commercially available robotic dog made in China as its own creation, sparking a public uproar.

Police shut roads to give preference to VIP movement at the summit, creating chaos in the city of 20 million people.

On Wednesday, footage on social media showed scores of attendees at the summit walking for miles in central Delhi as roads were shut for traffic, with no availability of taxis and no shuttle services arranged.

Advertisement

Reposting one such video, opposition leader Mahua Moitra wrote on X that the poor management had besmirched India’s reputation globally.

Still, there has been more than $100 billion of investment in India AI projects pledged during the summit, including from the Adani Group conglomerate, tech giant Microsoft, and data centre firm Yotta.

The Indian government has said it expects total pledges to exceed $200 billion in the next two years, although analysts have warned the rapid build-out risks straining India's power grid and water supply.

Bill GatesIndia AI SummitThe Gates Foundation

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Hiranandani Group-backed Yotta to buy Nvidia chips for $2 bn, to set up AI hub

TMT

Hiranandani Group-backed Yotta to buy Nvidia chips for $2 bn, to set up AI hub

Statiq, Vervesemi, Peptris, others raise early-stage funding

TMT

Statiq, Vervesemi, Peptris, others raise early-stage funding

Peak XV Partners leads Stable Money's $25 mn funding round

TMT

Peak XV Partners leads Stable Money's $25 mn funding round

Udtara Ventures launches fund to back Indian deep-tech, defence startups

TMT

Udtara Ventures launches fund to back Indian deep-tech, defence startups

CraftifAI, Babai Tiffins, Beep, Navikenz, others rake in pre-seed to Series A cheques

Consumer

CraftifAI, Babai Tiffins, Beep, Navikenz, others rake in pre-seed to Series A cheques

Adani to invest $100 bn in AI-ready data centres by 2035

TMT

Adani to invest $100 bn in AI-ready data centres by 2035

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW