Statiq, Vervesemi, Peptris, others raise early-stage funding

Statiq co-founder and CEO Akshit Bansal (left) with co-founder and CTO Raghav Arora

Electric vehicle charging platform Statiq, semiconductor company Vervesemi, AI drug discovery firm Peptris, nutraceuticals brand Zeroharm Sciences, asset management-focused SaaS platform Truboard Partners, and sound-based payments technology firm ToneTag have announced fresh capital raises.

Electric vehicle charging network startup Statiq has raised about $18 million (around Rs 163.1 crore) in a mix of equity and debt in a round led by Tenacity Ventures, with participation from Y Combinator, Shell Ventures and RCD Holdings.

The company plans to use the fresh capital to expand its footprint across tier I and II cities, deploy more DC fast chargers along highways and strengthen hardware lifecycle management and telematics capabilities.

Founded in 2020 by Akshit Bansal and Raghav Arora, the company operates a full-stack EV charging platform combining proprietary AC and DC fast chargers with software, and claims to have built one of the country’s largest charging networks.

Statiq also plans to scale its franchise-owned company-operated model and build on early international pilots in the UAE by exporting hardware developed in India. The company currently operates across more than 100 cities and aims to scale up to 20,000 charging points nationwide by 2026.

Fabless semiconductor startup Vervesemi has raised $10 million in a Series A round led by Ashish Kacholia and Unicorn India Ventures, with participation from Roots Ventures, Caperize Fina, MAIQ Growth Scheme and several high-net-worth individuals.

The Mumbai-based company plans to use the capital to accelerate the commercialization of its machine learning-enabled analog signal chain IC portfolio, move existing silicon chips into production and qualification, and expand its engineering and applications teams.

A portion of the funds will also support expansion of its intellectual property portfolio and strengthen research and development, while building the go-to-market presence across Asia and the US.

Founded in 2017, Vervesemi develops high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor IP and integrated circuits for industrial, smart energy, motor control and avionics applications.

IAN Alpha Fund and Speciale Invest have co-led a Rs 70 crore ($7.7 million) Series A round in Bengaluru-based AI drug discovery startup Peptris, with participation from Tenacity Ventures, BYT Ventures and other investors.

The fresh capital will be used to advance existing programs toward clinical readiness and expand the company’s pipeline over the next two years, including new novel chemical entity programs as well as drug repurposing and rescue initiatives.

Founded in 2019, Peptris has built a proprietary AI discovery engine designed to generate novel molecules and predict critical development parameters at the preclinical stage, where it says many programs typically stall.

Peptris, which operates a B2B model with global pharma and biotech partners, focuses on rare diseases, oncology, inflammation and women’s health.

Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Ltd, through its Kotak Life Sciences Fund I, has invested Rs 40 crore in nutraceutical startup Zeroharm Sciences.

The company plans to use the capital to scale operations, expand into new markets and strengthen brand presence as it looks to tap into growing demand for preventive healthcare products.

Founded in 2020 by Sachin Darbarwar, Zeroharm operates a plant-based D2C nutraceutical business with in-house capabilities spanning extraction, formulation research and manufacturing.

The company sells through its website, leading e-commerce and quick-commerce platforms in India, and is building a presence in the US, UK and the Middle East. The fresh funding is expected to support international expansion and deepen its product development pipeline as the company positions itself as a science-led global wellness brand.

Earth Fund has invested Rs 20 crore in Bengaluru-based Truboard Partners, marking its first investment since the launch of its built environment and sustainability-focused venture platform.

Truboard offers an AI-driven asset performance management platform used by lenders, equity investors, developers and asset owners to monitor real estate and clean energy portfolios.

The company provides a consolidated view of investment performance across debt and equity structures, aiming to improve portfolio oversight and returns through data-led insights.

Founded by professionals with backgrounds in real assets, technology and institutional finance, Truboard serves clients in India and has recently expanded into the US and European markets.

ToneTag has secured an undisclosed investment from Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Inc, to expand its sound wave-based communication technology into edge AI and proximity-driven payments.

The Bengaluru-based deep-tech firm plans to develop what it describes as one of the world’s first edge AI-powered, payment-capable modules designed and engineered in India for global deployment.

The module is expected to enable real-time, on-device processing with contextual awareness, reducing dependence on cloud infrastructure while improving speed, resilience and privacy.

ToneTag said the technology will allow devices equipped with speakers and microphones to communicate securely using sound, turning everyday hardware such as smartphones, smart TVs, wearables and other IoT devices into payment-ready systems.

