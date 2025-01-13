5 Reasons Marriage Loans Are Perfect for Wedding Financing

In India, weddings are nothing short of grand celebrations. Picture-perfect venues, designer wedding dresses, a diverse variety of foods, and entertaining functions – these are only textual snapshots of what a big fat Indian wedding can be like. It is not for nothing that the Indian wedding industry is valued at around â‚¹10 lakh crore!â€¯

But, on an individual level, such weddings also come with equally grand expenses. Funding the various pre- and post-wedding functions along with the main event can drain one’s wallet quite fast. For many couples, financing their dream wedding through aâ€¯personal loanâ€¯can be an ideal solution. Among these, a marriage loan, a type of personal loan, is especially suitable to bear the costs of a wedding.â€¯

Let’s explore more in this regard.

Advertisement

5 Reasons a Marriage Loan is Perfect for Financing Your Wedding

Here’s how and why marriage loans are a perfect fit for wedding financing.

1. Quick and Convenient Access to Funds

Advertisement

Planning a wedding requires no delays, as time is of the essence. Marriage loans help to secure the funds you need without delays. Most banks have a digital, streamlined application process that allows you to apply online and get approval within hours.â€¯

For instance, if you are planning a last-minute addition to your celebration, such as a live band or an upgraded venue, a personal loan for a wedding ensures you do not miss out on those special touches.

Did you know?â€¯Many couples are now splurging on trends like drone photography or eco-friendly wedding decor. If these seem like your cup of tea, you can finance them with aâ€¯marriage loan.

Advertisement

2. Customisable Loan Amounts and Tenures

Weddings come in all sizes and styles. Whether you are planning an intimate gathering or a grand affair, you can rely on a personal loan because of the flexibility it offers in its borrowing amounts. Regardless of whether your overall budget is â‚¹3 lakhs for a minimalist ceremony or â‚¹30 lakhs for a destination wedding, you can tailor the personal loan to suit your budget.

What’s more, you can also choose a repayment tenure that aligns with your financial situation so that managing the expenses is relatively easier.

Advertisement

3. Freedom to Use the Funds as You Wish

Unlike other loans tied to specific purposes, marriage loans give you the liberty to allocate the money wherever you see fit. You can use the funds for booking a dreamy honeymoon destination, matching your jewellery with your partner, or covering unexpected costs like additional guests, and more.â€¯

In fact, for many couples, a portion of their loan amount can double as a personal loan for a holiday. This allows them to cover both their ceremony as well as the honeymoon and ensure that their new journey starts stress free.

Advertisement

4. No Need to Dip into Your Savings

Many often save and budget for years to be able to fund the wedding of their dreams. However, making use of all your savings at once is not a good idea either. It can leave you financially vulnerable for your future, and unable to meet your other goals like buying a home or starting a family. With a personal loan for your wedding, there is no need to deplete your reserves. You can cover your wedding costs while keeping your savings intact.

You can also use a portion of your savings while funding the rest of the expenses with a personal loan.â€¯

5. Attractive Interest Rates and Terms

With growing competition among financial institutions, marriage loans are now available at competitive interest rates. Many lenders also offer exclusive perks, such as minimal processing fees or flexible EMIs. This means, as a customer, you have an easier repayment experience, and you can start a new life with no financial worries.â€¯

However, you must always choose a trusted lender to avoid hidden charges and ensure transparency throughout the process.â€¯

One of the most reputable banks in the country, IndusInd Bank, provides marriage loans to eligible candidates with competitive interest rates, flexible and clear repayment terms, and no collateral requirements.â€¯

The best part? You can apply for an IndusInd Bank Personal Loan online right away and enjoy instant approvals and disbursals! With quick funds, you can enjoy your wedding celebrations without financial worries.â€¯

How to Manage Marriage Loan Repayment?

Taking a personal loan is a big step. Hence, you must manage the repayment efficiently to enjoy your life as a newlywed without financial strain. Here are some tips:

1. Create a Detailed Repayment Plan: Before applying for a personal loan, analyse your monthly income and expenses to determine a comfortable EMI amount. Most banks provide EMI calculators to help you plan better. Opting for a repayment term that suits your financial capacity will allow you to make timely repayments without undue stress.â€¯

2. Set Up Auto-Debit for EMIs: If you miss an EMI on your personal loan for a wedding, you may have to incur penalties and a potential reduction in your credit score. You can easily avoid this by setting up an auto-debit facility with your bank and ensuring timely, error-free payments.

3. Cut Down on Non-Essential Expenses: In the initial months post-wedding, you may need to adjust your lifestyle slightly to accommodate the EMI payments. For instance, if you are planning a vacation soon, consider opting for a new personal loan for a holiday to finance your trip without adding strain to your wedding loan repayments.

4. Consider Prepayment Options: If you find yourself with surplus funds, such as a wedding gift from family or an annual bonus, consider using it to make partial prepayments on your loan. However, do check the foreclosure charges or prepayment penalty before doing so.â€¯

Conclusion

A marriage loan is a practical and stress-free way to fund your dream wedding without compromising on your vision or savings. With quick access to your funds, flexible terms, and the freedom to use the funds as needed, a personal loan from the right lender can be the ideal financial tool to make your big day truly unforgettable.â€¯

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Share article on Leave Your Comments