5 Incredible Plant-Based Recipes for Rookie Cooks Anywhere in the World!

Grabenord’s Shalin Taleja has been tinkering with various plant-based products to deliver some really delicious vegan and plant-based recipes that absolutely anyone can create. According to Shalin, this is the best way to dive into a world where plant-based cooking is simplified, healthy, and utterly delectable! Each of these dishes brings its own unique flavour and texture to the table, no wonder everyone loves them!

(Vegan) Thai High Green Curry

A sumptuous vegan thai green curry that’s healthy for the heart and the perfect date meal dinner.

Health Benefits

Nutrient-Rich: Loaded with a variety of vegetables, this curry is high in vitamins and minerals, which support overall health.

1 cup fresh mixed vegetables (such as bell peppers, baby corn, peas)

1 cup firm tofu, cubed

1 can coconut milk

2 tbsp green curry paste (recipe given below)

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 cup vegetable stock (or water)

2 kaffir lime leaves, torn (optional)

Thai basil leaves (for garnish)

Fresh cilantro leaves (for garnish)

1 tbsp coconut oil

Salt, to taste For the Green Curry Paste:

2 green Thai chilies (deseeded, adjust for spice level)

3 cloves garlic (minced)

½ onion (chopped)

1 thumb-sized piece of ginger (minced)

1 lemongrass stalk (white part only, minced)

1 tbsp fresh coriander stems

1 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp black pepper

½ tsp salt Instructions:

Making the Curry Paste:

Blend all the curry paste ingredients in a food processor until a smooth paste forms. You can adjust the spice level by adding more or fewer chilies.

Making the Curry:

Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat. Add a tablespoon of coconut oil. Pan-fry the tofu cubes until they're golden and slightly crispy. Set aside.

In a large pan or wok, heat the remaining coconut oil over medium heat. Add 2 tablespoons of the green curry paste and stir-fry for about 2 minutes until fragrant.

Pour in the coconut milk and vegetable stock. Stir well to combine the curry paste with the liquids.

Add the mixed vegetables to the curry. Stir and let them simmer for a few minutes until slightly tender.

Add torn kaffir lime leaves, soy sauce, and coconut sugar to the curry. Season with salt to taste.

Let the curry simmer for about 10-15 minutes to allow the flavours to meld and the vegetables to fully cook. Add the pan-fried tofu cubes to the curry during the last 5 minutes of cooking.

Squeeze in the lemon juice and give the curry a final stir.

Ladle your Vegan Thai High Green Curry into serving bowls. Garnish with Thai basil leaves and fresh cilantro.

Serve the curry over steamed jasmine rice or rice noodles. Then dig in! Bonus Tips

Use Oat/Almond Milk: Opt for Oat or Almond milk for a creamy texture and rich flavour. It also helps to better absorb the fat-soluble vitamins from the vegetables. A homemade version is best recommended by Grabenord's team. Make it Buttery: Use Grabenord's Herb & Garlic Butter to have an indianised taste. Spice It Up: If you like your heat, you can add more green chilli. This lets you control the spiciness while enhancing the dish's aromatic profile.

Heart Health: The use of spices and herbs can promote heart health by improving blood flow and reducing inflammation.

Ingredients:

For the Fajita vegetables:

1 Onion (sliced thinly)

1 Red Bell Pepper (sliced thinly)

1 Yellow Bell Pepper (sliced thinly)

2 tsp Cumin Powder

1 tsp Chipotle Powder

2 tbsp Olive Oil (for cooking)

Salt (to taste) For the Pico de Gallo:

1 Onion (small diced)

1 Tomato (small diced)

2 tbsp Jalapeno (chopped)

2 tbsp Fresh Coriander (chopped)

Juice of 1 Lime

Salt and Pepper (to taste) For the Charred Corn:

1 Corn on the Cob (peeled and boiled)

2 tbsp Grabenord’s low fat butter

1 Lime Wedge

1 tsp Smoked Paprika

Salt (to taste) For the Quick n Easy Avocado Dip:

1 Avocado (flesh removed and smashed)

Juice of 1 Lime

2 tsp Tabasco Sauce

Salt and Pepper (to taste) For the Cilantro Rice:

1 cup Basmati Rice

2 cups Water

Salt (to taste)

2 tbsp Fresh Coriander (chopped)

Grabenord’s Low Fat mayonnaise

Grabenord’s cheddar cheese (Grated) Instructions:

Making the Fajita Vegetables:

In a pan over medium heat, add the oil.

Add the Onions and cook until translucent.

Once the onions are translucent, add the cumin and chilli powder and cook until the raw aroma has disappeared.

Now, add the red and yellow bell peppers and cook until they are soft.

Season all of the vegetables with salt and set aside. Making the Pico de Gallo:

In a bowl, add the diced onion, tomato, lime juice, coriander, salt and pepper.

Mix well so that the onions and tomatoes are well marinated in the dressing created by the lime juice.

Let the onions and tomatoes rest in the dressing. Set aside. Making the Avocado Dip

In a bowl, add the smashed avocado, lime juice, tabasco, salt, and pepper.

Mix around well until the dip is smooth.

If you like spice, you can add another tsp of Tabasco sauce.

Cover the avocado dip with a lid and refrigerate or else it will go brown.

Set aside until we are ready to build the bowl. Making the Charred Corn

Place the boiled corn on the cob over a charcoal-fired grill or on an open gas flame.

Use a pair of tongs to move the corn around and be careful with the flame.

Once the corn has been charred all over evenly, remove from the heat and immediately rub the lime wedge onto the kernels.

Next, spread the low fat butter on the cob.

Using a knife, remove the kernels from the cob and transfer to a bowl.

Add the smoked paprika and salt and mix well. Set aside. Making the Coriander Rice

In a large bot, add the water and bring it to a boil. Season with salt.

Rinse the rice and add it to the boiling water.

Once the rice is cooked, remove it from the heat and strain it if there is any excess water left in the bot.

Using a fork, gently fluff the rice and mix with the chopped coriander. Set aside. Assembling the Burrito Bowl:

In a large, wide bowl place the coriander rice on the bottom. Moving clockwise, place all of the prepared components like the fajita vegetables, charred corn, avocado dip, and pico de gallo.

Grate some cheddar cheese over all of the components.

Pour a generous drizzle of mayonnaise with diced pieces of garlic over the Mexican Burrito Bowl and enjoy! Bonus Tips

Season Your Ingredients: Enhance the flavours by seasoning your beans and veggies with spices like cumin, chilli powder, and garlic powder. A squeeze of lime and some chopped cilantro can add a fresh, zesty finish.

Enhance the flavours by seasoning your beans and veggies with spices like cumin, chilli powder, and garlic powder. A squeeze of lime and some chopped cilantro can add a fresh, zesty finish. Parmesan Cheese: Nothing like a combination of Grabenord’s Parmesan Cheese & Cheddar Cheese. As Parmesan will give a sour & Umami note.

Nothing like a combination of Grabenord’s Parmesan Cheese & Cheddar Cheese. As Parmesan will give a sour & Umami note. Use Whole Grains: Swap out white rice for whole grains like brown rice or quinoa to boost the fibre and nutrient content of your bowl. Health Benefits

High in Fibre: Ingredients like black beans and brown rice provide a good amount of dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and can help keep you feeling full longer.

Ingredients like black beans and brown rice provide a good amount of dietary fibre, which aids in digestion and can help keep you feeling full longer. Rich in Plant-Based Protein: Black beans are an excellent source of protein, making this bowl a great option for maintaining muscle health and overall energy levels in a plant-based diet. (Vegan) Oh So Pesto! Pasta

Ingredients:

3 tbsp Grabenord’s basil pesto

Salt and pepper to taste

400g Spaghetti

Cherry tomatoes and fresh basil (for garnish) Instructions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the Vegan Spaghetti Recipe and cook according to the package instructions until it's al dente. Drain and set aside.

In a large mixing bowl, combine the cooked spaghetti with Grabenord’s basil pesto. Toss until the pasta is evenly coated with the pesto.

Divide the vegan pesto pasta among serving plates. For an extra pop of color and flavour, garnish with halved cherry tomatoes and fresh basil leaves if desired. Enjoy!

Serve your vegan pesto pasta hot, and revel in the symphony of flavours and textures. This dish is a testament to the fact that vegan cuisine can be both indulgent and wholesome. Buon appetito! Bonus Tips

Use Nutritional Yeast: Instead of traditional Parmesan, use nutritional yeast to achieve a cheesy flavour. It's a staple in vegan cooking that adds not only flavour but also a boost of nutrients.

Instead of traditional Parmesan, use nutritional yeast to achieve a cheesy flavour. It's a staple in vegan cooking that adds not only flavour but also a boost of nutrients. Cheesy & Buttery Version: Add Herb & Garlic Butter along with Parmesan Cheese in basil pesto before mixed with spaghetti. The cheesy Basil Pesto is something that our customers loved & have recommended.

Add Herb & Garlic Butter along with Parmesan Cheese in basil pesto before mixed with spaghetti. The cheesy Basil Pesto is something that our customers loved & have recommended. Blend in Nuts: Traditional pesto uses pine nuts, but you can experiment with other nuts like walnuts or almonds, which are more affordable and still provide a rich, creamy texture. Health Benefits

Rich in Healthy Fats: The nuts and olive oil in vegan pesto are excellent sources of healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain health and reducing inflammation.

The nuts and olive oil in vegan pesto are excellent sources of healthy fats, particularly omega-3 fatty acids, which are important for brain health and reducing inflammation. Nutrient Dense: Using fresh basil and garlic not only enhances flavour but also provides antioxidants that support immune health and overall well-being. The Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Ingredients:

2 large slices Sourdough Bread

2 tbsp Grabenord’s Pizza pasta sauce

1 Tbsp Grabenord’s Unsalted butter

2-3 slices Grabenord’s Cheddar cheese slices

2 tbsp Grabenord’s Low fat mayonnaise

1 Tomato (sliced thinly)

Salt and Pepper (to taste) Instructions:

Heat a medium cast-iron or non-stick skillet over medium heat.

Place the sourdough slices on a plate Pizza pasta sauce on both sides.

Place the Cheddar cheese slices on one side, followed by the tomato slices.

Sprinkle salt and pepper on the tomato.

Place the other slice on top and apple the Low fat mayonnaise to the top.

Add the Unsalted butter to the pan and place the stack in the butter.

Toast evenly for 2-3 minutes until golden brown and crunchy.

Flip the sandwich and repeat the process on the other side.

Remove from the pan and cut in half. Enjoy piping hot! Bonus Tips

Choose the Right Bread: Opt for a bread that toasts well and can hold up to the cheese without becoming soggy. Sourdough and whole grain breads are great choices for texture and flavour. They are also healthier options compared to breads which are made using refined wheat flour. Mix Your Cheeses: Combine different types of cheeses for a more complex flavour. A mix of Grabenord’s cheddar, Parmesan and mozzarella, will add depth and ensure a gooey melt. Butter the Outside: Apply Grabenord’s Unsalted butter to the outside of the bread rather than the pan. This ensures an even, crispy crust without the bread absorbing too much butter. Health Benefits

Comforting and Satisfying: While not the healthiest option, a grilled cheese sandwich can be emotionally satisfying and comforting. When enjoyed in moderation, it can be a delightful part of a balanced diet. Additionally, if you use whole grain bread and real cheese, it provides a decent amount of protein and some essential nutrients like calcium.

(Vegan) Breadilicious Bread

Ingredients:

1 large Baguette or Soft Long Bread

¼ cup Grabenord’s low fat butter (at room temperature)

1 tsp Red Chilli Flakes

1 cup Grabenord’s parmesan cheese (grated) Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 180 C.

Slice the bread into even slices and place them on a baking tray. You can place aluminium foil or baking paper under the bread slices.

Evenly spread the Grabenord’s salted butter on all of the slices.

Once you have spread the butter on all of the slices, sprinkle with the red chilli flakes.

You can omit the chilli flakes if you do not like spicy food.

Sprinkle the grated Grabenord’s parmesan over all of the slices. Make sure that you add even amounts of the grated cheese over the slices.

Bake in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes, or until the parmesan cheese india is melted and golden brown.

Enjoy while piping hot! Bonus Tips

Choose the Right Substitutes: Instead of traditional ingredients like eggs and milk, use plant-based substitutes. Flaxseed meal mixed with water can replace eggs, and almond, soy, or oat milk can replace cow's milk.

Instead of traditional ingredients like eggs and milk, use plant-based substitutes. Flaxseed meal mixed with water can replace eggs, and almond, soy, or oat milk can replace cow's milk. Variations: Instead of using Grabenord’s Salted Butter, you can also use unsalted butter or herb & garlic butter & add Cheddar instead of Parmesan.

Instead of using Grabenord’s Salted Butter, you can also use unsalted butter or herb & garlic butter & add Cheddar instead of Parmesan. Proof Properly: Ensure your yeast is active by proofing it in warm water with a pinch of sugar before adding it to your mix. This is crucial for the bread to rise properly.

Ensure your yeast is active by proofing it in warm water with a pinch of sugar before adding it to your mix. This is crucial for the bread to rise properly. Experiment with Flours: Try different types of flour to enhance the nutritional profile and flavour. Whole wheat, spelt, and buckwheat are great options that add fibre and a nutty flavour. Health Benefits

Allergy-Friendly and Nutrient-Rich: Vegan bread excludes common allergens like dairy and eggs, making it suitable for those with allergies or intolerances. Using a variety of whole grains can also provide a rich source of dietary fibre, vitamins, and minerals, supporting overall health and digestion.

This stew is not only hearty and satisfying but also incredibly healthy, packed with fibre and plant-based protein. It's an excellent example of how simple ingredients can be transformed into a delicious meal that supports a vegan lifestyle.

Plant-based cooking offers immense benefits, not just for your health but also for the environment. It's a positive step towards a more sustainable lifestyle, reducing your carbon footprint and promoting animal welfare without sacrificing flavour or satisfaction.

You can always stay updated with many more vegan & plant based recipes which we publish on our website under the recipe section every week for our community of home chef’s, homemakers & food enthusiasts. Some of the recipes are also given by a few of our clients.

Remember, embarking on a plant-based journey doesn't mean compromising on variety or taste. Stay healthy with Grabenord.

Note: Grabenord is a part of Gruhas Gusto, A 6-month accelerator program by Gruhas, Jubilant Bhartia Family Office, Sabre Ventures (DLF Family Office), and Anthill Ventures, a strategic move aimed at advancing our mission and help us scale with speed through collaboration with like-minded individuals and businesses dedicated to promoting healthy living.

Share article on Leave Your Comments