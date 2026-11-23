360 One Alts to invest $300 mn in Adani Airports

Adani Group's logo on a building | Credit: Reuters

Mumbai-based 360 One Alternates Asset Management Ltd will invest up to Rs 2,790 crore (about $300 million) in Adani Airport Holdings Ltd, taking the airport operator’s total equity raise to about $1.35 billion, parent Adani Enterprises Ltd said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

The alternative asset manager will acquire a stake of around 1.55% in the company, according to the filing.

The announcement comes two-and-a-half months after Adani Airports raised $1 billion from Singapore state investment firm Temasek, American asset manager BlackRock, India’s Premji Invest, and US-based Alpha Wave.

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Adani Airports said the fresh investment is on the same terms and valuation as the earlier round, implying a pre-money equity valuation of about $18 billion. Once both transactions are completed, the investors will together hold up to about 7.01% of the company. The deal is subject to customary conditions precedent, including applicable approvals.

The company said the September proceeds would fund airport modernisation and capacity expansion to serve about 200 million passengers a year. They would also go towards its “Adani Airport City” developments, with about 22 million sq ft of mixed-use space planned in the first phase, and the scaling of ground handling and other non-aeronautical businesses.

In its latest release, the company said the successive capital rounds support its aim to double its passenger-handling capacity of about 96 million to 200 million annually. It said it has begun a network-wide modernisation and upgrade programme, driven by the Airport City projects and by growth in passenger-facing and other non-aeronautical businesses aimed at deepening commercial monetisation.

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“This partnership is yet another milestone in building out the Adani Airports platform,” said Jeet Adani, non-executive director of AAHL. He said the company aims to turn its airports from transit hubs into “airport cities” combining aviation, commerce, leisure and regional logistics. The company said the new round reflects institutional endorsement of its scale, operating capabilities and long-term growth potential.

Adani Airports manages eight airports, including Mumbai, and serves over 23% of India’s passenger traffic, according to the company.

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