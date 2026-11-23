Hillhouse-backed Logicap appoints former Phoenix Mills’ exec as CEO

Shishir Shrivastava, MD and CEO, Logicap

Logicap, a logistics and industrial real estate platform backed by Alta Capital and Hillhouse Investment’s real assets platform Rava Partners, said Monday it has appointed Shishir Shrivastava as its managing director and group chief executive officer.

Shishir brings nearly three decades of real estate experience with The Phoenix Mills Ltd, where he most recently served as vice chairman, having earlier led the real estate developer in multiple roles including group chief executive officer and managing director. Over that time he scaled large real estate businesses, leadership teams, governance and systems fuelling growth with discipline, Logicap said in a statement.

At Logicap, he will lead the company’s transition to an integrated, institutionally run platform, bringing investments, development, leasing, asset management and operations together under one leadership team, and positioning the company for its next phase of growth.

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As part of strengthening its leadership team, Logicap has also elevated two of its senior leaders to executive director roles. Abhay Goyal has been appointed executive director and group chief investment officer, and will lead the group’s investment strategy, capital allocation and financial asset management.

Ashish Shah has been appointed executive director and group chief operating officer, and will lead leasing, asset management and operating performance across the platform.

Logicap has expanded through greenfield development, strategic acquisitions and partnerships across key industrial and consumption markets. Its portfolio includes Ecobox Industrial Parks and Pragati Warehousing, bringing together complementary development, leasing and operating capabilities.

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With a focus on institutional-quality assets and active asset management, Logicap is building a pan-India presence across established logistics hubs and emerging industrial corridors, serving multinational corporations, 3PL providers, e-commerce, quick-commerce and manufacturing businesses.

The company says it believes India’s logistics and industrial real estate sector is benefiting from growing manufacturing, organised retail, e-commerce and quick commerce, alongside increasing adoption of third-party logistics.

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